HURCON exercise increases readiness at Joint Base Andrews

Photo By Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo | U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicolas Sanchez, a pilot assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, and Capt. Emmanuel Domingo, a pilot assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, go through a pre-flight inspection checklist before conducting a natural disaster exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 15, 2026. Service members at Andrews regularly participate in exercises based on real-world events to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Team Andrews tested emergency readiness capabilities during an annual hurricane preparedness training exercise, during the week of April 13-17, 2026.

The training, known as a Natural Disaster Exercise, has a five-level Hurricane Condition (HURCON) scale in descending order with level one being the most severe. Each level indicates the projected timeframe for the approaching destructive winds and a set of protocols to be executed by personnel and residents. The exercise tested the installation’s ability to respond efficiently to incoming hurricane threats by simulating major storm scenarios to test response plans, evacuation procedures and communication protocols which provide practical evaluation to validate unit readiness.

The 1st Helicopter Squadron participated in the exercise by practicing asset evacuation procedures. In the event of a hurricane threat, UH-1N Hueys from Andrews would be evacuated to the nearest military installation outside of the threat area so that they can be utilized for rescue missions or provide supplies to devastated areas.

“I personally think stuff like this is great, so we can stress that muscle.” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Wyatt Lake, a mission pilot assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron. “If you don’t practice it, then you may not know what to do whenever the time comes.”

The training exercises were scheduled and executed in advance of the inclement weather season, which typically lasts from June through November. This helps Andrews prepare and be ready to execute emergency protocols during its greatest window of vulnerability.

“I’m always impressed when this team gets together to tackle a problem.” said U.S Air Force Maj. Steven Freund, 316th Wing director of Plans & Programs. “The task ownership and ingenuity of our members on Joint Base Andrews are second-to-none and this exercise just reinforced my belief that the team here will lock arms to handle any challenge that presents itself.”