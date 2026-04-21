Washington Nationals honor joint service members at Nats on Base summit

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES
04.21.2026
Service members representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard Stand were recognized during the Nats on Base Summit at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on April 17, 2026. Staff Sgt. Kelly Curtis and Senior Airman Jasmine Jones, who represented the Air Force at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, were also recognized. Leadership from the National Capital Region attended the game to highlight interservice cooperation and community engagement.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:28
|Story ID:
|563344
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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