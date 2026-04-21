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    Washington Nationals honor joint service members at Nats on Base summit

    Washington Nationals honor our joint service members at Nats on Base summit

    Photo By Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach | From left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley, Jr., Commander of the Joint Task...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Story by Airman Tylan Alicea 

    316th Wing

    Service members representing the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard Stand were recognized during the Nats on Base Summit at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on April 17, 2026. Staff Sgt. Kelly Curtis and Senior Airman Jasmine Jones, who represented the Air Force at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, were also recognized. Leadership from the National Capital Region attended the game to highlight interservice cooperation and community engagement.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:28
    Story ID: 563344
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington Nationals honor joint service members at Nats on Base summit, by Amn Tylan Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington Nationals honor our joint service members at Nats on Base summit
    Washington Nationals honor our joint service members at Nats on Base summit
    Washington Nationals honor our joint service members at Nats on Base summit
    Washington Nationals honor our joint service members at Nats on Base summit
    Washington Nationals honor our joint service members at Nats on Base summit
    Washington Nationals honor our joint service members at Nats on Base summit
    Washington Nationals honor our joint service members at Nats on Base summit
    Washington Nationals honor our joint service members at Nats on Base summit
    Washington Nationals honor our joint service members at Nats on Base summit
    Washington Nationals honor our joint service members at Nats on Base summit

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