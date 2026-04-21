Washington Nationals honor joint service members at Nats on Base summit

Photo By Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach | From left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley, Jr., Commander of the Joint Task...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach | From left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley, Jr., Commander of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, Air Force District of Washington commander, Navy Rear Adm. David Faehnle, Commandant of Naval District Washington, and Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason Hammock, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of Marine Corps Installations Command, throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ military appreciation game, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2026. Leadership from the NCR attended the game to highlight interservice cooperation and community engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach) see less | View Image Page