Evergreen to Eastern Europe: Washington National Guard Transfers First Strykers to Bulgarian Land Forces

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard sits down with Evgeni Mandadzhiev, Reporter with the Ministry of Defense Information Center to introduce the Stryker Fighting Vehicles and discuss the role of the National Guard in supporting the Bulgaria Land Forces, April 15, 2026, Sofia, Bulgaira. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

With the on-going transformation of the 81st Brigade from a Stryker to Mobile Brigade, the Washington National Guard transferred eight Strykers to the Bulgarian Land Forces through the Foreign Military Sales office.

Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, commanding general, Washington National Guard and his team, visited key leaders in Bulgaria as part of the sale to ensure success of the transaction and discuss the importance of working together between the U.S. military and the Bulgarian Army, April 15-17, 2026 in Bulgaria.

“The first machines that are on the ground here arrived from Washington state, so we came to see for ourselves that the project is underway and being successfully implemented. We currently have eight machines here that we are working with. We have a team on site that helps with the introduction of the equipment, initial training, and maintenance,” said Sellars during an interview with the Bulgaria Ministry of Defense.

In Nov. 2023, the Bulgarian parliament approved the purchase of the Stryker Fighting Vehicles from the U.S. The first batch of Strykers arrived in February 2026 and represents the initial phase of a broader procurement effort conducted through international defense agreements aimed at upgrading the Bulgarian Army’s combat capabilities.

“The interactions between the Bulgarian and American military personnel will be aimed at supporting training and gaining operational understanding of the platform,” said Sellars. “We spent ten years with these machines and we appreciate the opportunity to find them a suitable new home, as well as to see the motivation and desire of the people to train.”

Bulgaria’s acquisition of Stryker armored vehicles from the United States is one of the most significant modernization efforts in its land forces since joining NATO. This also reflects a broader regional trend of Eastern European militaries upgrading capabilities in response to evolving security threats.

The Stryker deal was also aided by the Tennessee National Guard, which has been the State Partnership Program partner for Bulgaria since 1993. The Tennessee National Guard did not have the knowledge of the Stryker platform, but had the connections with Washington.

“Tennessee approached Washington and said, ’Look, we have a great program to modernize the Bulgarian Land Forces with Strykers. Can you help us with the introduction of these machines?’ And we said of course,” said Sellars. “The first Strykers here are ours, so we feel a sense of pride, especially when Tennessee approached us with a request to assist in this project.”

The Bulgaria Stryker Program includes receiving 183 Strykers which will eventually be part of a new brigade level capability for the Bulgaria Land Forces.

“The level of enthusiasm that we see in the 61st Brigade around receiving the machines is truly impressive – the servicemen are highly motivated and extremely engaged,” said Sellar. “With such a team, the process of training and mastering the equipment will develop quickly and effectively.”