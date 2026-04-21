USACE Nashville District manages low lake levels despite ongoing drought

Photo By Christopher Grissett | Low water levels are visible at J. Percy Priest Lake on Tuesday, April 07, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is managing seasonal low lake elevations across the Cumberland River Basin despite an ongoing drought, balancing recreation, water supply, hydropower and navigation needs. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Chris Grissett) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Christopher Grissett | Low water levels are visible at J. Percy Priest Lake on Tuesday, April 07, 2026. The...... read more read more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 21, 2026) – Due to lack of substantial spring rainfall across the Cumberland River Basin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District continues to manage seasonal low lake elevations at multiple dam projects. District water managers balance recreation interests and water supply needs with hydropower and navigation requirements as the region faces ongoing drought conditions.

During a drought, the Nashville District water managers execute a complex balancing act to protect water storage. The water management team is currently operating at minimum releases, holding back water to keep lake levels as high as possible. Many Nashville District lakes operate to seasonally varying elevations. They are lowered in the fall to create flood storage space and allowed to rise in spring. The Nashville District relies on spring rain to fill these reservoirs back to summer pool. With the lack of rainfall, these reservoirs are much lower than they typically are this time of year.

"We are holding on to as much of that water as we can while still meeting our hydropower and navigation requirements," said David Bogema, chief of water management for the Nashville District. "The Nashville District is making the best use of the limited water that we have right now."

The lack of rain has resulted in spring elevations rarely seen in recent decades. Currently, several major reservoirs are below their historical mid-April medians:

Reservoir Current Elevation Current Weekly Drop Historical April 20 Median Historical Context Wolf Creek 707.5 feet About 1.5 feet 720.0 feet Lowest April elevation since 2013 (when lowered for construction). Dale Hollow 644.4 feet About 0.3 feet 649.7 feet Lowest April elevation observed since 2000. Center Hill 636.1 feet About 2.0 feet 644.9 feet Lowest April elevation since 2019 (when lowered for construction). J. Percy Priest 485.6 feet About 0.2 feet 489.7 feet Lowest April elevation observed since 2019. Barkley 358.2 feet Stable 358.2 feet At target; rainfall needed for 359-foot summer elevation.

In May, weekly hydropower requirements decrease by about 30%. This reduction allows the team to adjust operations and decrease water releases by 30% to balance other system needs.Releasing less water from these reservoirs will lessen the rate of fall.

The Nashville District advises swimmers and boaters to be especially cautious when recreating at USACE reservoirs. Lower water makes boating much more hazardous in shallow areas where structures such as rocks or snags sit closer to the surface.

Boaters should proceed with caution and stay within the designated channel if they are unfamiliar with the lake.

"Boaters should keep a detailed lake map, which is available at most sporting goods stores, and pay special attention to any buoys or regulatory markers that indicate channel locations and depths," said John Malone, Nashville District natural resource specialist. "Most importantly, wearing a life jacket is the best way to stay safe when visiting a Corps of Engineers lake."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the nation's first engineering organization, committed to delivering innovative engineering solutions that benefit the American people. The Nashville District’s mission is to deliver vital engineering solutions in collaboration with our partners to strengthen national security, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk. Covering a 59,000-square-mile area spanning parts of seven states — Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Virginia — the district manages critical water resources within the Cumberland and Tennessee River basins.

Civil Works Operations:

Infrastructure: Operates 10 dams in the Cumberland River Basin and maintains 14 navigation lock projects across the Cumberland and Tennessee River systems.

Operates 10 dams in the Cumberland River Basin and maintains 14 navigation lock projects across the Cumberland and Tennessee River systems. Project Purpose: Manages flood risk, navigation, hydropower production, recreation, water supply, and water quality.

Manages flood risk, navigation, hydropower production, recreation, water supply, and water quality. Core Philosophy: Protects people from water, protects water from people, and makes water useful.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook athttp://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.