(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Provides Power Generators for Response Efforts From Typhoon Sinlaku

    Generator Support

    Photo By Col. Nahaku McFadden | A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and...... read more read more

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Story by Nahaku McFadden 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    FT SHAFTER, Hawaii— When Super Typhoon Sinlaku—the strongest tropical cyclone of 2026—swept across the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) and Guam, it unleashed flash flooding and delivered a devastating direct hit to Saipan and Tinian. As the need for life-saving humanitarian relief surged, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team focused on one immediate priority: getting temporary emergency power online on Saipan. Within 24 hours upon arrival, the team worked rapidly under challenging conditions to successfully install three critical generators for water facilities, with more planned, marking a major operational milestone in the island's recovery.

    This mission is vital for stabilizing critical public facilities across Saipan and Tinian, allowing essential services to resume despite the lingering effects of localized flooding and heavy rainfall, fallen debris and downed powerlines.

    The rapid restoration of temporary emergency power was made possible by the swift establishment of a Generator Staging Base at the Saipan Port, facilitated by the territorially lead response and coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    "The successful installation of these generators is a testament to the relentless work of our Power Planning and Response team and our seamless partnership with FEMA and territorial partners,” said Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, commander USACE Honolulu District.

    “Restoring power means restoring critical services and hope to these impacted islands. This is just the first step, and the Honolulu District remains fully committed to standing by these communities throughout this recovery."

    Roofs Over Heads: The Tin Roofing Mission

    USACE is also tackling housing damage left in Sinlaku’s wake. A specialized Temporary Roofing (Tin Roofing) team of four Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) conducted extensive aerial assessments of Saipan, Tinian and Rota to determine needs.

    To ensure speed and endurance in recovery, FEMA has advised that both contractors and military personnel be used to install the tin roofs. These logistical plans are actively being developed.

    Assessing Critical Infrastructure

    To further bolster the recovery, an additional ESF #3 Team Leader, alongside Debris and Critical Infrastructure (CI) SMEs, will soon arrive in CNMI.

    The CI response is scaling up rapidly with four CI SMEs scheduled to arrive in Guam in the next few days and then pushing immediately into Saipan. The CI team is initiating mission planning, defining scopes of work, and preparing for post-typhoon assessments of essential civic lifelines including schools, fire stations, hospitals, and police stations.

    As personnel continue to deploy throughout the region, the joint FEMA-USACE mission remains squarely focused on life-saving efforts and continued seamless support of the territorial lead response.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 12:45
    Story ID: 563242
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Provides Power Generators for Response Efforts From Typhoon Sinlaku, by Nahaku McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    First Generators installed in wake of Sinlaku
    First Generators installed in wake of Sinlaku
    Generator Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version