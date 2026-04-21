USACE Provides Power Generators for Response Efforts From Typhoon Sinlaku

Photo By Col. Nahaku McFadden | A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team member guides generators into place. The team is focused on one immediate priority: getting temporary emergency power online. Within 24 hours upon arrival, the team worked rapidly under challenging conditions to successfully install three critical generators for water facilities in Saipan, with more planned, marking a major operational milestone in the island's recovery. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Col. Nahaku McFadden | A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and...... read more read more

FT SHAFTER, Hawaii— When Super Typhoon Sinlaku—the strongest tropical cyclone of 2026—swept across the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) and Guam, it unleashed flash flooding and delivered a devastating direct hit to Saipan and Tinian. As the need for life-saving humanitarian relief surged, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team focused on one immediate priority: getting temporary emergency power online on Saipan. Within 24 hours upon arrival, the team worked rapidly under challenging conditions to successfully install three critical generators for water facilities, with more planned, marking a major operational milestone in the island's recovery.

This mission is vital for stabilizing critical public facilities across Saipan and Tinian, allowing essential services to resume despite the lingering effects of localized flooding and heavy rainfall, fallen debris and downed powerlines.

The rapid restoration of temporary emergency power was made possible by the swift establishment of a Generator Staging Base at the Saipan Port, facilitated by the territorially lead response and coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"The successful installation of these generators is a testament to the relentless work of our Power Planning and Response team and our seamless partnership with FEMA and territorial partners,” said Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, commander USACE Honolulu District.

“Restoring power means restoring critical services and hope to these impacted islands. This is just the first step, and the Honolulu District remains fully committed to standing by these communities throughout this recovery."

Roofs Over Heads: The Tin Roofing Mission

USACE is also tackling housing damage left in Sinlaku’s wake. A specialized Temporary Roofing (Tin Roofing) team of four Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) conducted extensive aerial assessments of Saipan, Tinian and Rota to determine needs.

To ensure speed and endurance in recovery, FEMA has advised that both contractors and military personnel be used to install the tin roofs. These logistical plans are actively being developed.

Assessing Critical Infrastructure

To further bolster the recovery, an additional ESF #3 Team Leader, alongside Debris and Critical Infrastructure (CI) SMEs, will soon arrive in CNMI.

The CI response is scaling up rapidly with four CI SMEs scheduled to arrive in Guam in the next few days and then pushing immediately into Saipan. The CI team is initiating mission planning, defining scopes of work, and preparing for post-typhoon assessments of essential civic lifelines including schools, fire stations, hospitals, and police stations.

As personnel continue to deploy throughout the region, the joint FEMA-USACE mission remains squarely focused on life-saving efforts and continued seamless support of the territorial lead response.

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