Fort Carson Soldier receives second Purple Heart

Photo By Jordyn McCulley | Brig. Gen. Brendan Raymond, deputy commanding general – maneuver for 4th Infantry Division presents Master Sgt. Sean Ambriz, administrative services division chief for Directorate of Human Resources, the Purple Heart April 16, 2026, at McMahon Auditorium. Ambriz sustained injuries while deployed to Afghanistan in August 2011. A sergeant at the time, Ambriz was serving as a medic and team leader for the 2nd Squad, 2nd Platoon, 127th Military Police Company, when his unit was called to support a humanitarian aid convoy that had been ambushed by enemy forces in the region. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – After a long 15 years, Master Sgt. Sean Ambriz received his second Purple Heart during a ceremony April 16, 2026, for his actions as a medic and platoon leader during an ambush in Afghanistan.

On Aug. 4, 2011, a sergeant at the time, Ambriz was a team leader and medic for 2nd Squad, 2nd Platoon, 127th Military Police Company, out of Fort Carson. While providing security to a humanitarian aid convoy his squad caught fire from over 180 enemy fighters.

“Ambriz spotted a wounded Afghan police officer and, without hesitation, he jumped off the vehicle sprinting a hundred meters away to pull the Afghan police officer to safety,” said Brig. Gen. Brendan Raymond, 4th Infantry Division Commanding General – Maneuver. “Ambriz rendered lifesaving medical aid while under heavy fire, pulling the police officer to the safety of the vehicle.”

Ambriz immediately got back in the fight.

“I was up in the gun and engaged with one individual hitting him twice in the chest, but then something exploded,” said Ambriz. “I just felt my head snap back to the right and I collapsed in the truck. The barrel of the gun was so hot when it landed on the drink case the drinks exploded.”

At the time, Ambriz didn’t realize the extent of his injury.

“I had energy drink all over me and thought ‘OK, it’s just the drinks,’ but then it started to taste like pennies,” he said.

He continued to recall how the interpreter looked at him and pulled out a 2- to 3-inch-long piece of metal shrapnel that was lodged into his left cheekbone about an inch from his eye.

Ambriz didn’t falter. He continued engaging the enemy until his unit could safely break contact and withdraw from the fight.

Back at a safe zone, Ambriz’s fellow Soldiers ran over to the vehicle he was in because all they knew was he had been hit. They had no idea how badly he was injured or if he had died.

“The vehicles hadn’t even stopped before (Soldiers from my unit) rushed over to help me out of the vehicle and to the aid station where I was patched up to head back out on mission,” said Ambriz. “The biggest problem was infection and nerve damage, which would lead to surgery in the future.”

Ambriz’s wound ended up getting infected, and since that day Ambriz has received over 10 surgeries from the wounds he sustained.

His wife, Aimee Ambriz, stood by his side through all the surgeries.

“The scar on my face used to be really gnarly until my wife sent me pure vitamin E oil and I started applying that religiously. Now my scar is basically non-existent,” said Sean Ambriz.

His dedication and courage didn’t go unnoticed. “Ambriz’s actions that day exemplified courage, incredible determination and character,” said Raymond. “He set a powerful example for his platoon and, by placing himself in harm’s way, he demonstrated the true meaning of sacrifice for fellow Soldiers.”

Ambriz said, it was his fellow Soldier, Medal of Honor recipient Clint Romesha, who encouraged him to apply for his second Purple Heart.

“This was my second Purple Heart, so I didn’t pursue it as hard but then I talked to some mentors and they explained to me the importance and significance of the Purple Heart and how it was different from any other award,” said Sean Ambriz. “But Clint Romesha is the one who helped me get the ball rolling and submit all of the evidence for the Purple Heart for the approvers to say yes.”

Raymond said even though this Purple Heart is 15 years in the making, he hopes this brings closure to Ambriz and his Family.

“I know you still have those scars, in your heart, in your mind, but today, we want to welcome you to put some of those to rest and correct the record,” said Raymond.

Aimee Ambriz hopes receiving this Purple Heart helps bring closure to her husband.

“He hasn’t fully come home,” said Aimee Ambriz. “He lost a lot of brothers there, so I’m hoping this helps close that chapter and he can start to heal and come back, even if it’s just 2%.”

Sean Ambriz said how this brought him closure and what it means to him to receive this award.

“I feel like I did get a little bit of closure. I relive it everyday, but it’s nice to think of the battle and what my Soldiers and I did during that engagement,” said Sean Ambriz. “The Purple Heart is different from any other award in the Army. It’s black and white. You’re either wounded or not.”

Ambriz lives a less action-filled life today as the Administrative Services Division chief for the Directorate of Human Resources on Fort Carson.