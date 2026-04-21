Lt. Col. Jeremy Williams assumes command of 65th Field Artillery Brigade

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon | Flag bearers from the 65th Field Artillery Brigade practice movements prior to their change of command on Camp Williams, Ut. April 18, 2026. Lt. Col. Jeremy Williams takes command from Col. Cody Workman who served as commander of the 65th for the last two years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon | Flag bearers from the 65th Field Artillery Brigade practice movements prior to their...... read more read more

CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH – Lt. Col. Jeremy Williams assumed command of the 65th Field Artillery Brigade from Col. Cody Workman on Camp Williams, Utah April 18, 2026. The ceremony was held on Tarbet field with formations from each of the 65th’s components represented.

“The 65th Field Artillery Brigade is full of incredible professionals,” said Workman. “They’re really focused on lethality and the basics, with every soldier becoming an absolute expert and professional in their assigned job. And understand and aspire to the job above them in a ‘people always’ way.”

The incoming commander expressed his command philosophy in a speech after officially taking command.

“People, Process, Perception, and Projection,” Williams emphasized.

Williams explained that people are our combat power. Our soldiers, leaders and families are the foundation of everything we do. Process is how we turn intent into action through discipline systems, rigorous training and adherence to standards. Perception is how we perceive ourselves, our environment and our mission. And projection is how we show up. It’s how we lead, how we communicate and how we represent this brigade.

The 65th was first activated in 1917 in California for World War 1 and was transitioned to the Utah National Guard in 1924. After a century of service, the 65th is scheduled to once again serve the nation overseas later this year.

“It’s surreal honestly,” said Col. Workman, after passing command to Williams. “The opportunity to command this organization is the highlight of my career, just absolutely amazing soldiers. The opportunity to learn from so many amazing non-commissioned officers and soldiers. I feel very blessed to have that opportunity to learn from the servicemembers of this organization.”