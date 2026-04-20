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    Delivering tomorrow’s small caliber ammunition lethality today

    Delivering tomorrow’s small caliber ammunition lethality today

    Photo By Eric Kowal | 6.8mm Cartridge Manufacturing Facility Rendering... read more read more

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Picatinny Arsenal

    By Laura Emanski and Robert Goetz

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NJ – The U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Ammunition and Energetics (CPE A&E), headquartered at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ, is spearheading a major transformation of the nation’s small‑caliber ammunition industrial base, advancing one of the Army’s highest modernization priorities. Central to this effort is the delivery of next‑generation 6.8mm cartridges that will equip soldiers with increased range, accuracy, and battlefield lethality as part of the Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) program.

    The NGSW program, featuring the M7 Rifle, XM8 Carbine, and M250 Automatic Rifle, represents the Army’s most significant small‑arms upgrade in decades, replacing the M4 Carbine and M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. These new weapons, enabled by advanced 6.8mm cartridges, are designed to provide decisive overmatch in operating environments.

    To accelerate production and strengthen readiness, Project Manager Maneuver Ammunition Systems (PM MAS), in partnership with Project Lead Joint Services (PL JS), has established an interim 6.8mm manufacturing capability at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant (LCAAP) utilizing a mix of new and repurposed equipment. As of March 2026, operating contractor Olin Winchester is producing and delivering 6.8mm ammunition from this capability. The Army is also supplying projectiles from this interim line to SIG Sauer to support additional cartridge deliveries while LCAAP expansion continues.

    CPE A&E is executing a long-term modernization strategy to ensure the Army’s ammunition needs are met well into the future. A key milestone was the February 2025 groundbreaking for a new 450,000‑square‑foot 6.8mm production facility at LCAAP. This state-of-the-art complex will house advanced manufacturing systems for every component of the 6.8mm cartridge and serves as a cornerstone of the Army’s organic industrial base modernization. Construction remains on schedule, with production equipment installation anticipated to begin in 2028.

    “CPE A&E is leading the development, procurement, and fielding of cutting-edge ammunition and energetics ensuring the Army and its international partners maintain a significant technological advantage,” said Col. Jason Bohannon, Capability Program Executive Ammunition and Energetics. “The work being executed is foundational to advancing the Army's modernization goals and ensuring combat readiness across the force.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 09:16
    Story ID: 563209
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 44
    Downloads: 0

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