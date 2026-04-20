Honoring Mr. Wang Hui-chan’s 43 Years of Service honored with de Fleury Medal

Photo By Chong Yun Kim | Mr. Wang Hui-chan, Chief of the Cost Engineering Branch for the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Chong Yun Kim | Mr. Wang Hui-chan, Chief of the Cost Engineering Branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED), earned the Silver Order of the de Fleury Medal presented by Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, commander of USACE Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2026. This prestigious award recognizes his exceptional 43 years of service, marked by his expertise in cost engineering and leadership on key projects that strengthened the engineering partnership between the United States and the Republic of Korea. Mr. Wang's retirement this April concludes an extraordinary career of excellence and dedication. The de Fleury Medal, an award of the U.S. Army Engineer Association, was named in honor of François-Louis Teissèdre de Fleury, a French Engineer in the Continental Army. (U.S. Army photo by Yi Ki-ho) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Mr. Wang Hui-chan, chief of the Cost Engineering Branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), received the Silver Order of the de Fleury Medal from Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, commander of the USACE Pacific Ocean Division, on April 14, 2026.



The prestigious award recognizes his 43-year career years of service, defined by technical expertise in cost engineering and leadership on key projects that strengthened the engineering partnership between the U.S. and South Korea.



As Mr. Wang prepares for retirement, his tenure reflects a legacy of dedication, leadership, and collaboration.

Inspired by his father, a prominent figure in Seoul’s construction industry during the 1980s, Mr. Wang recognized that Korea’s engineering industry was still developing. He decided to join the Far East District in 1983 as a junior architect designer to learn from the advanced engineering practices of USACE. His goal was simple: to learn from the best and apply that knowledge to important local projects. Through decades of hard work, he rose to become section chief of the Cost Engineer Branch in 2005.



Throughout his career at FED, Mr. Wang led several major projects that strengthened the ROK-U.S. relationship. From 1989 to 1992, he served as Project Manager for the Yongsan Golf Course Relocation, which was the first-ever Host Nation (HN)-funded project under the Yongsan Relocation Plan (YRP). This project laid the foundation for future cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea in military infrastructure development.



From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Wang worked as a Quality Assurance Representative for key military construction projects, overseeing the $61 million renovation of the 121 General Hospital and Medical Warehouse. His efforts ensured that U.S. military personnel received top-quality healthcare facilities that met the highest engineering standards.



One of the most complex projects Mr. Wang led was the Korea Air Operations Center (KAOC) project at Osan Air Base. Beginning in 2013, the project went through a long, challenging 12-year design phase with frequent changes in architecture firms and staff turnover. Despite these challenges, Mr. Wang’s steady leadership kept the project on track, ensuring that the design met evolving requirements and stayed within budget. In the final years of his career, from 2019 to 2026, his oversight was crucial in maintaining accurate cost estimates and quality control, ensuring the success of these large, high-budget projects.



Looking back on his career, Mr. Wang is most proud of his role as a mentor.



"Throughout my 43 years at FED, I’ve had the opportunity to serve in various roles,” he said. “These experiences have shaped my leadership style and made my role as a supervisor in the Cost Engineering Branch one of my most meaningful achievements."



He encourages others to master technical skills early, take every training opportunity, and always act with integrity.



Mr. Wang will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for his dual commitment as a strong leader at work and a devoted father at home. As he moves into retirement, he plans to rest and recharge, but he’s also open to sharing his expertise with the private sector or community organizations.



His final message to his colleagues is a call to action for every engineer following in his footsteps: “Take pride in your work, always strive to do your best, and make your professional dreams a reality.”



The Far East District honors Mr. Wang Hui-chan for his 43 years of dedicated service, ensuring his impact is built into the very foundation of the district.