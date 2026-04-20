Honoring Mr. Wang Hui-chan’s 43 Years of Service honored with de Fleury Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Wang Hui-chan, Chief of the Cost Engineering Branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED), earned the Silver Order of the de Fleury Medal presented by Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, commander of USACE Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2026. This prestigious award recognizes his exceptional 43 years of service, marked by his expertise in cost engineering and leadership on key projects that strengthened the engineering partnership between the United States and the Republic of Korea. Mr. Wang's retirement this April concludes an extraordinary career of excellence and dedication.

The de Fleury Medal, an award of the U.S. Army Engineer Association, was named in honor of François-Louis Teissèdre de Fleury, a French Engineer in the Continental Army. (U.S. Army photo by Yi Ki-ho)