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    Honoring Mr. Wang Hui-chan’s 43 Years of Service honored with de Fleury Medal

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    Honoring Mr. Wang Hui-chan’s 43 Years of Service honored with de Fleury Medal

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Mr. Wang Hui-chan, Chief of the Cost Engineering Branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED), earned the Silver Order of the de Fleury Medal presented by Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, commander of USACE Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2026. This prestigious award recognizes his exceptional 43 years of service, marked by his expertise in cost engineering and leadership on key projects that strengthened the engineering partnership between the United States and the Republic of Korea. Mr. Wang's retirement this April concludes an extraordinary career of excellence and dedication.
    The de Fleury Medal, an award of the U.S. Army Engineer Association, was named in honor of François-Louis Teissèdre de Fleury, a French Engineer in the Continental Army. (U.S. Army photo by Yi Ki-ho)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 22:39
    Photo ID: 9628308
    VIRIN: 260414-A-KF943-1001
    Resolution: 3524x2349
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring Mr. Wang Hui-chan’s 43 Years of Service honored with de Fleury Medal, by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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