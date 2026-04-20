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    Answering the call at home: Guam National Guardsmen assist in post-Sinlaku recovery

    Answering the call at home: Guam National Guardsmen assist in post-Sinlaku recovery

    Photo By Natasha Ninete | Guam National Guardsman Staff Sgt. Edward Babauta Jr., Army bandsman for the 721st...... read more read more

    GUAM

    04.19.2026

    Story by Natasha Ninete 

    Guam National Guard

    Typhoon Sinlaku’s slow crawl through the Pacific brought substantial damage to Guam and the northern Mariana Islands between April 13 to 15, prompting the rapid mobilization of Guam National Guard members in support of response and recovery efforts.

    One week after the storm’s closest approach to Guam, some residents are still without power or water. One capacity in which both Guam Army and Guam Air National Guardsmen are providing support is through the establishment and manning of traffic control points (TCPs).

    Positioned at key intersections and affected roadways, these Guardsmen help ensure the steady, safe movement of emergency vehicles, utility crews, and residents. However, their responsibilities reach beyond giving “stop” and “go” signals, and includes general driver and pedestrian safety.

    “As a road guard, we aren’t just controlling the flow of traffic, we are also trained and able to respond to events that may be out of the ordinary,” said Staff Sgt. Edward Babauta, Army bandsman for the 721st Army Band, Guam National Guard. “We are here to assist local law enforcement and first responders with ensuring the overall safety of our people.”

    Each TCP is manned with 3-4 Guardsmen who rotate every 30 minutes within 12-hour shifts. Babauta stressed that, even though one of them is directing traffic at a time, they all must remain alert and vigilant to any suspicious or unusual activity.

    Their presence not only reinforces coordination with local authorities but also provides a sense of reassurance to the public during a time of uncertainty.

    “We are activated for the people of Guam,” said Babauta. “That’s what we are here for, to assist our community in any way necessary.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 20:02
    Story ID: 563179
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Answering the call at home: Guam National Guardsmen assist in post-Sinlaku recovery, by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    guam-national-guard
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