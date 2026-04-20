Focus on Quality of Life: JBPHH and MIDPAC launch new pierside shuttle service

Photo By Daniel Sanford | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Sailors climb into a pierside shuttle van at a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) pier, April 20, 2026. JBPHH, with support from Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, launched a free, on-base shuttle service to enhance the quality of life for JBPHH Sailors and boost the operational efficiency of the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), with support from Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (CNSGMP), launched a free, on-base shuttle service April 6, 2026, to enhance the quality of life for JBPHH Sailors and boost the operational efficiency of the base.

The new shuttle service is a pilot program that provides weekday morning and afternoon pick-up and drop-off during peak traffic hours for Sailors from several common areas in vicinity of the base’s ship and submarine piers – where they work, live and get services.

For Sailors, it offers a convenient, no-cost transportation solution that streamlines their daily commute and provides savings on personal commuting costs. For the installation, this service will help alleviate traffic congestion, ease the demand for parking and reduce its overall environmental footprint.

“I think the program is good for junior Sailors to get to key places in a reasonable amount of time,” said Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Zerrick McHellon, a shuttle van driver who is helping shape the transport route. “Hawaii’s weather continually changes and I think having this shuttle service option will help junior Sailors.”

While the program is in a pilot phase, JBPHH and CNSGMP leadership are taking feedback from fleet Sailors and may make additional modifications to the service if it’s in the best interest of shuttle drivers and end users. These changes can include new stops, different pickup times, and adjusted service hours. SURFPAC, Navy Region Hawaii, JBPHH, and MIDPAC will continue to review the pilot program as it develops, partnering to meet transportation needs based on data gathered.

“I think it’s important that every program or service designed for Sailors has direct input from the end users,” said JBPHH Command Master Chief Jeff Jones. “If a program like this is going to be successful, it needs to work for Sailors’ transportation needs and help overcome some of the challenges faced with traversing around the piers and installation.”

The U.S. Navy maintains a significant presence at JBPHH with numerous homeported and visiting ships and submarines moored on the base’s historic piers. This shuttle stands to significantly benefit these fleet Sailors who operate within its immediate service area.

“We helped JBPHH launch their initiative with our Sailors' needs as the top priority. It’s a free resource designed to get you where you need to be, on time,” said Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific Command Master Chief Jaye Bell. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of it.”

“I remember being a junior Sailor without a car, I had to walk back to the barracks in the heat or rain after a long day. When I eventually purchased a vehicle, there was never any parking near the ship,” he said. “Reliable transportation may seem like a small thing, but it means everything. It provides predictability, reliability and a direct path to the ship so our Sailors can focus their energy on showing up mission-ready.”

Updates on the schedule and other details on the shuttle can be found on the JBPHH Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/JBPHH and the Navy Region Hawaii Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NavyRegionHawaii