JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Yeoman Seaman Recruit Susana Ramos steps into a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) pierside shuttle van, April 20, 2026. JBPHH, with support from Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, launched a free, on-base shuttle service to enhance the quality of life for JBPHH Sailors and boost the operational efficiency of the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 19:04
|Photo ID:
|9628005
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-ZI955-1006
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Focus on Quality of Life: JBPHH and MIDPAC launch new pierside shuttle service, by Daniel Sanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Focus on Quality of Life: JBPHH and MIDPAC launch new pierside shuttle service
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