Focus on Quality of Life: JBPHH and MIDPAC launch new pierside shuttle service

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Yeoman Seaman Recruit Susana Ramos steps into a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) pierside shuttle van, April 20, 2026. JBPHH, with support from Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, launched a free, on-base shuttle service to enhance the quality of life for JBPHH Sailors and boost the operational efficiency of the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)