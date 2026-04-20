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    Focus on Quality of Life: JBPHH and MIDPAC launch new pierside shuttle service

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    Focus on Quality of Life: JBPHH and MIDPAC launch new pierside shuttle service

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Yeoman Seaman Recruit Susana Ramos steps into a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) pierside shuttle van, April 20, 2026. JBPHH, with support from Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, launched a free, on-base shuttle service to enhance the quality of life for JBPHH Sailors and boost the operational efficiency of the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 19:04
    Photo ID: 9628005
    VIRIN: 260420-N-ZI955-1006
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Focus on Quality of Life: JBPHH and MIDPAC launch new pierside shuttle service, by Daniel Sanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Focus on Quality of Life: JBPHH and MIDPAC launch new pierside shuttle service

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    TAGS

    Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    shuttle service
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Susana Ramos

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