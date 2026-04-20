Missouri National Guard officer appears on “Wheel of Fortune”

Courtesy Photo | Missouri Army National Guard Capt. Rachael Stark smiles for a photo on the set of "Wheel of Fortune". The episode Stark participated in aired on Feb. 18, 2026. (Courtesy photo by Sony Pictures Television) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Missouri Army National Guard Capt. Rachael Stark smiles for a photo on the set of...... read more read more

"The wheel is heavier than it looks,” said U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Rachael Stark. “I’ve been applying for years, so when I finally got the notification I had been selected for a filming date, I couldn’t believe it.”

Stark, a medical service officer assigned to the 229th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, Missouri Army National Guard, grew up watching “Wheel of Fortune” but never thought she would be on it.

“One day I decided to just go for it and apply, thinking it would be a fun experience if nothing else,” she said.

The audition and selection process was smooth for Stark, consisting of quick puzzles, personality questions and opportunities to get to know her over Zoom.

“They’re not just looking for people who can solve puzzles,” she said. “They want energy and personality, which made it a really fun experience.”

After being selected, Stark began preparing for her appearance, focusing on both presentation and gameplay.

“I did a lot of shopping to get ready for my big day,” said Stark. “For the game portion, I practiced puzzles and watched episodes. When my husband and I arrived in Los Angeles the night before filming, we grabbed In-N-Out and watched episodes for some last-minute studying.”

Much like a drill day, the next morning started early.

“First, we went to hair and makeup, then had lunch in the Sony cafeteria and hyped ourselves up until it was time to tape the episodes,” she said.

Once on set, the production team walked contestants through the process and ensured they were comfortable.

“When you step on stage, it’s a completely different feeling,” said Stark. “There is so much activity and so many people working on set.”

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the experience brought some nervousness for Stark.

“The hosts and crew were incredibly kind and welcoming,” she said. “They could tell we were nervous and really made an effort to put us at ease. It made a huge difference walking onto set.”

Stark did not find immediate success once the game show began.

“I’m used to high-stress situations, but this wasn’t like anything I had ever experienced,” she said. “I kept landing on Bankrupt early on, which was definitely frustrating. You just have to stay focused and keep going, because one spin can change everything.”

Her focus and determination eventually paid off, earning her $8,000 at the end of the show.

“It was such an exciting moment,” said Stark. “I was so focused on the game that it didn't fully hit me right away, but once it did, it was a really great feeling.”

She is now deciding how to use her winnings.

“I’m torn between a few things, including a trip to Banff National Park with my husband, putting some toward furniture for our new home, and doing something special for my parents, who have always been so supportive of me,” she said. “I might have to split it up and do it all!”

After filming wrapped, Stark said one of the most difficult parts was keeping the experience a secret until the episode aired Feb. 18, 2026.

“I went through this incredible experience and then returned to normal life like nothing happened,” she said. “I had drill the very next day after returning from Los Angeles, and it was so hard to pretend I hadn’t just been involved in this huge thing. Being able to finally share it has made it feel real all over again.”

Stark said her experience as a Soldier helped her handle the pressure of being a contestant on the game show and she was proud to represent the Missouri Army National Guard and her unit.

“Being in the military taught me how to stay calm and focused in high-pressure situations,” she said. “That mindset definitely helped, even though this was a very different kind of pressure.”

Stark encourages others to consider similar opportunities, should they arise.

“It reminded me how important it is to step outside your comfort zone,” said Stark. “I would absolutely encourage other Soldiers to take opportunities like this. You never know where it might lead, and it can turn into something really memorable.”