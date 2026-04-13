NAVSUP WSS Boosts Fleet Readiness with Critical Contractor Training Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a strategic effort to enhance support for the warfighter, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) is empowering its industry partners through specialized training on a critical asset-tracking system.



The command's Inventory Accuracy Office recently hosted a three-day symposium in Philadelphia, from April 14-16, to train government contractors on the Commercial Asset Visibility Repair Portal (CAV RP).



CAV RP is the backbone of the Navy's inventory management for materials in the hands of commercial and organic repair partners.It is an essential inventory receipt and shipment reporting system that provides NAVSUP WSS with real-time visibility of Navy Working Capital Fund-owned material as it moves through the repair cycle.

This accurate and timely reporting is not just a matter of logistics; it is a critical component of the Department of War's readiness and enables informed, data-driven decisions that directly impact the fleet. Separately, rigorous data management remains a critical component of the Department of War’s ongoing audit efforts.



Held bi-annually on both the East and West Coasts, the CAV RP symposiums bring together hundreds of civilian and military personnel from a wide range of contractors.



This includes major defense contractors like Raytheon, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing, as well as smaller companies from a pool of over 1,300 invited commercial plants.



“We have our Big 12 which are companies like Raytheon, BAE, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing, but we also have our smaller companies,” said Nick Slatt, NAVSUP WSS Deputy Director, Commercial and Organic Transaction Item Reports. “We have 1,300 commercial plants that get invited. They're required to attend one of the two CAV symposiums per year.”



The symposium offers a unique opportunity for these partners to engage directly with NAVSUP WSS stakeholders in a collaborative environment.The formal classroom training, led by NAVSUP WSS experts from Mechanicsburg and Philadelphia, focuses on proper procedures, addresses common areas of concern, and reviews lessons learned to ensure compliance and efficiency.



The training provides vital information to contractors, helping them to avoid costly penalties and maintain their good standing with the government. By reinforcing critical compliance requirements, the symposium reduces the likelihood of errors and ensures effective asset visibility.



“The CAV Symposium provides contractors with the knowledge, skills, and connections necessary to effectively process receiving and shipping material within the CAV RP system,” said Slatt. “This, in turn, reduces the risk of lost assets, ensures inventory accuracy, and helps contractors meet their contractual obligations while minimizing costs and penalties.”



Raytheon’s Sasha Crisp has been attending CAV Symposiums since 2005. As the lead for a logistics team supporting several CAV-RP reportable programs, the symposium is an invaluable training event.



“CAV Symposium allows participants to build relationships with professionals across both government and industry sectors creating valuable contacts that strengthen our knowledge base,” said Crisp. “The content is thoughtfully organized and effectively caters to participants with varying levels of experience.”



Crisp added that the audit metrics and transparency across the government and vendors supports Raytheon’s planning efforts and enables effective improvements.



“Overall, the conference is a meaningful investment in our team’s professional development and better equips them for their day-to-day responsibilities,” added Crisp.



Ultimately, the primary beneficiary of this tracking and training is the warfighter.



“The CAV Repair Portal directly supports the warfighter,” Slatt emphasized. “Part of that support of the warfighter is being able to account and record our material, knowing where it's at, and having the ability to track material through the repair cycle.”



The next CAV Symposium is scheduled for September in San Diego, continuing NAVSUP WSS’s commitment to a strong and efficient supply chain for a ready and lethal naval force.



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Norfolk, Philadelphia, Mechanicsburg, and Tucson, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.