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    NAVSUP WSS Boosts Fleet Readiness with Critical Contractor Training

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    NAVSUP WSS Boosts Fleet Readiness with Critical Contractor Training

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Fox Murray 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP WSS' Inventory Accuracy Office recently hosted a three-day symposium in Philadelphia, from April 14-16, to train government contractors on the Commercial Asset Visibility Repair Portal (CAV RP).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 08:12
    Photo ID: 9626051
    VIRIN: 260414-D-N1901-5123
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP WSS Boosts Fleet Readiness with Critical Contractor Training, by Fox Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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