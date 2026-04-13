Shelf to Ship: RIAO team ensures reliable support to U.S. and Allied Forces

What has historically been thought of as "bean counting" is actually a vital piece of U.S. Navy readiness as professionals at the Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella have been working diligently to ensure accurate counts at warehouses at Naval Station Rota in Spain and Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy.



As FLC Sigonella moves toward a major audit this September, the Regional Inventory Accuracy Officer, or RIAO, team has been working behind the scenes to ensure every part, component, and repair item stored across the three major warehouses aligns precisely with what is recorded in the Navy’s systems.



For Angela Palumbo, who leads these efforts, the work is about far more than numbers. Her mission is clear: accuracy is readiness.



“My role is to ensure that what we have on the books matches what we have on the shelves,” Palumbo said. “It’s a vital, independent function that protects the integrity of our entire supply chain.”



With operations spanning the European continent, the team relies heavily on virtual tools to maintain oversight and consistency. Most training, testing, and coordination now happens through MS Teams, keeping personnel aligned across the region. For certain high‑visibility requirements, they still conduct targeted on‑site verification visits to ensure complete accuracy.



In preparation for the upcoming Ernst & Young audit, the team has expanded its focus on internal controls, conducting deeper reviews of management control packages and reinforcing training for warehouse personnel. Ernst & Young, a global professional services firm contracted by the Navy, audits the Navy Working Capital Fund to verify the existence and accuracy of inventory - a key measure of the Navy’s financial and operational integrity.



“We’re working to enhance our processes and secure a clean audit opinion,” Palumbo said. “That’s the benchmark that shows our supply chain is reliable and ready to support the fleet.”



Palumbo said the most rewarding part of her work is helping warehouse personnel succeed and seeing the direct impact on fleet readiness. She credits her team’s effectiveness to its collaborative approach — working side‑by‑side with warehouse staff to resolve discrepancies and provide immediate training when needed.



While the current push isn’t introducing new technology, it is sharpening execution. Every checklist, every count, and every verification reinforces a culture of precision and accountability - an essential foundation for supporting forward‑deployed naval forces.



For the ships homeported in Rota, the impact is direct and immediate. The two warehouses there provide critical logistics support to U.S. and Allied vessels operating throughout the region. Ensuring flawless inventory management means ensuring those ships can access the parts they need without delay.



“We maintain a live and current online inventory database displayed to our customers,” said Cmdr. Travis Miller, the FLC Sigonella Site Rota site director. “They rely on us to have the assets we display that we have, and trust us to deliver them when ordered, without delay. Any error or inaccuracy lowers the trust in the supply system and in FLCSI Site Rota as a manager of Navy-owned material.”



A successful audit, Palumbo emphasized, is more than a compliance milestone. She noted that FLC Sigonella’s small, focused team can conduct more frequent spot checks and detailed reviews than larger regions, giving the command a strong oversight advantage.



“It means they can have confidence that the parts and supplies they need are in stock and ready to go,” she said.



As September approaches, the team continues its steady, methodical work - refining processes, reinforcing training, and validating every detail. Their efforts ensure that FLC Sigonella’s warehouses remain a dependable cornerstone of fleet readiness across the command’s area of responsibility.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 03:12 Story ID: 563064 Location: IT Web Views: 44 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shelf to Ship: RIAO team ensures reliable support to U.S. and Allied Forces, by Raymond Hoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.