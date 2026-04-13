(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pier operations for USS Gonzalez (DDG-66)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pier operations for USS Gonzalez (DDG-66)

    SPAIN

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Raymond Hoy 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Sailors transfer supplies to the USS Gonzalez (DDG-66) April 1, 2026, at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9625855
    VIRIN: 260409-N-FU332-1001
    Resolution: 481x640
    Size: 127.3 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pier operations for USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), by Raymond Hoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shelf to Ship: RIAO team ensures reliable support to U.S. and Allied Forces

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery