Pier operations for USS Gonzalez (DDG-66)

Date Taken: 03.31.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 03:12 Photo ID: 9625855 VIRIN: 260409-N-FU332-1001 Resolution: 481x640 Size: 127.3 KB Location: ES

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