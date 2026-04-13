Sailors transfer supplies to the USS Gonzalez (DDG-66) April 1, 2026, at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9625855
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-FU332-1001
|Resolution:
|481x640
|Size:
|127.3 KB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pier operations for USS Gonzalez (DDG-66), by Raymond Hoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shelf to Ship: RIAO team ensures reliable support to U.S. and Allied Forces
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