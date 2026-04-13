Photo By Sgt. Max Elliott | From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott IV, outgoing command sergeant major; Lt....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Max Elliott | From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott IV, outgoing command sergeant major; Lt. Col. Christopher Russell, the commanding officer; and Command Sgt. Maj. Fausto Torres, incoming command sergeant major, all assigned to the 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, render a salute during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. The change of responsibility ceremony marks the formal transfer of responsibility and authority from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott) see less | View Image Page

The 3-393 Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts Change of Responsibility ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT HOOD, Texas --- The 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion holds a command sergeant major change of responsibility ceremony at Cameron Field at Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026.



The ceremony signifies the relief and retirement of Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott IV and the welcoming of incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Fausto Torres, who begins his tenure in “Warrior Nation.”



Battalion command sergeants major serve as the senior enlisted advisor to the battalion commander and are responsible for the training, discipline, morale and welfare of all enlisted Soldiers within the unit.



For 32 years, Scott has performed many duties across the Army in multiple locations around the globe. From construction equipment operator to recruiter to senior leader, he has overcome every obstacle in front of him while mentoring others as he climbed his own ladder of success. He expressed his gratitude to those he has served with both past and present.



“Warrior Nation, I hope that I said thank you enough. I hope that I said I’m proud of you enough. I hope I was the leader that you needed and not the one that you wanted. It’s been a pleasure and an honor to be your colleague and to serve with you in the United States Army,” said Scott. “If you need me, I’m here. Don’t hesitate to pick up the phone.”



Torres, surrounded by his wife, children, extended family, friends and colleagues, officially stepped into his role to continue the work that the 3-393 battalion provides.



“To the NCOs (noncommissioned officers) and officers of this battalion, I am humbled to stand before you. I look forward to standing alongside you, learning from you, and working together to uphold the standards and legacy of this unit,” said Torres. “Your mission: mentoring, coaching, training and mobilizing our COMPO 2 and COMPO 3 [National Guard and Reserve] units. It’s critical to the readiness of our force. The impact you make extends far beyond a single rotation or exercise. You are shaping formations that will carry out missions across the globe. What you do matters, and it does not go unnoticed.”



In his final remarks, Scott left the audience with a quote before signing off one last time.

“Some say that the sky is the limit. And if that’s your mentality, that’s awesome. But for sergeant majors, we start where the sky stops. That’s why we’re out of this world leaders,” said Scott. “Warrior Seven signing off and signing out of the Army.”