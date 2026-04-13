From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott IV, outgoing command sergeant major; Lt. Col. Christopher Russell, the commanding officer; and Command Sgt. Maj. Fausto Torres, incoming command sergeant major, all assigned to the 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, render a salute during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. The change of responsibility ceremony marks the formal transfer of responsibility and authority from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9625444
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-ZT835-1003
|Resolution:
|6715x4477
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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The 3-393 Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts Change of Responsibility ceremony
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