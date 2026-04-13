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    3-393 Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts Change of Responsibility ceremony

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    3-393 Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts Change of Responsibility ceremony

    KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Command Sgt. Maj. Howard E. Scott IV, outgoing command sergeant major; Lt. Col. Christopher Russell, the commanding officer; and Command Sgt. Maj. Fausto Torres, incoming command sergeant major, all assigned to the 3-393rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, render a salute during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, April 17, 2026. The change of responsibility ceremony marks the formal transfer of responsibility and authority from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 16:46
    Photo ID: 9625444
    VIRIN: 260417-A-ZT835-1003
    Resolution: 6715x4477
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3-393 Brigade Engineer Battalion conducts Change of Responsibility ceremony, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Change of Responsibility
    Army
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