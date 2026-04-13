354th FSS: Serving those who serve

Photo By Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski | Trina Good, 354th Force Support Squadron child and youth services flight chief, poses for a photo at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 2, 2026. The Child Development Center assists military and civilian personnel in balancing the demands of family life while accomplishing the 354th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Mary Murray) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska -- When Airmen here lace up for a workout, stop by the dining facility for a hot meal or seek guidance with career management, a dedicated team is already at work behind the scenes making it all possible.

The 354th Force Support Squadron delivers essential manpower and personnel services while managing programs that enhance morale, improve quality of life and strengthen readiness, family support, education and training across the Eielson community.

“We like to say that our mission is the people,” said Capt. Garrett Garceau, 354th FSS sustainment services flight commander. “We make sure they are fit to fight; they are fed, their dependents are taken care of and there are fun things to do. We take care of the people to the best of our ability.”

This people-first mission contributes to the wing's overall resiliency. In a demanding place like the Alaskan Arctic, quality of life plays a part in an Airman's ability to thrive. Understanding this connection, squadron leaders look for opportunitiesto enhance the services they provide.

“One of my mantras is to make things bigger and better,” said Lt. Col. Michelle Ground, 354th FSS commander. “How do we make what we offer to our customers bigger than what we previously offered? How do we make it better?”

The squadron operates and manages recreational activities including the fitness center, bowling alley, library, outdoor recreation, event centers, skills centers and more. While facilities like the fitness center, library and outdoor recreation give Airmen and their families ways to stay active, build connections and unwind outside work the dining facility focuses on providing quality meals for service members every day.

“We're not only feeding the Airmen, we're feeding TDY service members, deployers, Red Flag participants and ourselves,” said Staff Sgt. Nyree Jennings, 354th FSS food service supervisor. “[We] care about the food we're putting out, and we not only try our best to listen to our customers but serve things people are really into.” FSS not only provides support to military members, but also to their families through programs and facilities, making it easier for mission success.

“Our mission as a whole is to provide quality, affordable childcare and programs to Eielson Air Force Base,” said Trina Good, 354th FSS child and youth services flight chief. “We’re providing care for over 250 children right now and when we have that many children in our program, military members can go to work.”

The dedication to quality and service reflects the core mission of the 354th FSS. Behind every obstacle is a team focused on sustaining morale and readiness. Whether it's providing healthier food options to improve physical readiness or offering robust family support to ensure peace of mind, every service FSS provides is a direct investment in the wing's ability to project power and defend our nation's interests.