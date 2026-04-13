235th CAOS hosts first LZSO course for NATO ally

Photo By Senior Airman Zeno Kang | Dutch pathfinders assigned to the 11th Air Assault Brigade, Royal Netherlands Army, conducts dynamic cone penetrometer readings to determine the California Bearing Ratio, or soil strength, during a Landing Zone Safety Officer course at Holland Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, N.C., March 4, 2026. The 235th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron (CAOS) hosted this course in North Carolina, representing a historic first for a NATO ally from Europe to participate in this specialized CAOS-led course in the continental U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Airmen assigned to the 235th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron (CAOS) trained Dutch pathfinders from the 11th Air Assault Brigade (AAB) during a two-week Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) course in North Carolina.

This course focused on contingency airfield operations and landing zone control in austere environments, marking the first time a CAOS unit hosted a NATO ally in the continental United States for this training.

“It’s the first time that a CAOS unit has had one of our NATO allies travel from Europe to the U.S. to receive training,” said Master Sgt. Jacob Burkhalter, 235th CAOS, flight chief of contingency airfield operations. “We've built a relationship with them in the past, and they expressed interest in learning from us and our landing zone operations.”

Building on that foundation, the course followed a progressive structure designed to build proficiency over time.

“The first week was academics and hands-on training, where we trained them how to use the equipment and set up a landing zone,” said Burkhalter. “During the second week, we conducted live operations both daytime and nighttime, and they were able to assess and establish the landing zone on their own.”

By the end of the operations, the Dutch pathfinders successfully established and controlled a landing zone with Burkhalter’s team serving as safety observers.

“We came here to learn and see how our skills compare in landing zone operations and take those lessons back to improve how we operate,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jon Rikken, 11th AAB, team leader. “The [U.S.] Air Force does it in a different way, and it teaches us to see it differently.”

As the course concluded, both units left the airfield with enhanced interoperability capabilities and a strengthened partnership, reinforcing the importance of cooperation in future operations.

“Having our partners be able to communicate with U.S. aircraft,” said Burkhalter. “And us being able to communicate with Dutch aircraft shows that we’re operating at the same level. We’ve all gone through similar training and share the same skill sets, which will go a long way in a future fight.”