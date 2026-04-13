NAVFAC Washington Host 2026 Contracting Community Exchange at Joint Base Andrews

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington hosted its 2026 Contracting Community Exchange at Joint Base Andrews, bringing together contracting professionals from across the region to strengthen collaboration, reinforce standards and enhance mission effectiveness.



The exchange served as a forum for NAVFAC Washington’s contracting workforce to operate as a unified community, focusing on sharpening technical skills, improving processes and reconnecting with the people who support the command’s mission.



"This gathering is a reminder that each of us plays a vital role in how NAVFAC Washington delivers for the fleet,” said Kathryn Balonek, NAVFAC Washington contracting officer. “We are part of a larger mission that depends on our collective commitment to excellence.”



This year’s theme, “Building Trust Through Accountability,” stressed the importance of integrity and transparency in the contracting profession.



“In the complex world of contracting, trust is our most valuable currency,” said Capt. Daniel Schmitt, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer. “It enables open communication, fosters collaboration, and empowers us to overcome challenges together. With trust, we become more agile, innovative, and efficient in our shared mission to support the warfighter.”



Erin Quimby, chief of contracting for NAVFAC Atlantic, emphasized adaptability and communication as essential to navigating change.



“Continuous learning and flexibility are critical as processes and systems evolve”, said Quimby. Communication is key in building trust, and it is everyone’s responsibility to collaborate and problem-solve.”



Contracting professionals manage the full acquisition process from pre-award to post-award actions while maintaining ethical standards and regulatory compliance. These responsibilities directly contribute to mission readiness and the effective stewardship of resources.



“Trust is earned through consistent action, sound judgment and the willingness to own our responsibilities,” said Balonek. “As contracting professionals, we are stewards to resources that directly impact readiness and mission success. Accountability ensures our documentation is defensible, our processes are compliant, and our decisions reflect the highest standards of acquisition professionals."



NAVFAC’s mission is to deliver and sustain lifecycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned with Fleet and Marine corps priorities, serving as the naval forces’ trusted facilities and expeditionary experts to enable warfighter lethality.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.16.2026 19:34 Story ID: 562932 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Host 2026 Contracting Community Exchange at Joint Base Andrews, by Regina Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.