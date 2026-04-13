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    NAVFAC Washington Host 2026 Contracting Community Exchange at Joint Base Andrews

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    NAVFAC Washington Host 2026 Contracting Community Exchange at Joint Base Andrews

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Regina Adams 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Capt. Daniel Schmitt, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, addresses the contracting community during the 2026 Contracting Community Exchange held at Joint Base Andrews, April 9.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 19:34
    Photo ID: 9620644
    VIRIN: 260409-O-HG124-6533
    Resolution: 2992x868
    Size: 730.82 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Washington Host 2026 Contracting Community Exchange at Joint Base Andrews, by Regina Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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