Capt. Daniel Schmitt, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, addresses the contracting community during the 2026 Contracting Community Exchange held at Joint Base Andrews, April 9.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9620644
|VIRIN:
|260409-O-HG124-6533
|Resolution:
|2992x868
|Size:
|730.82 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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NAVFAC Washington Host 2026 Contracting Community Exchange at Joint Base Andrews
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