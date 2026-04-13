Fort Hood announces 2026 innovation effort: Phantom Experimentation Laboratory, “PhantomX”

FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Army’s III Armored Corps, headquartered at Fort Hood, today announces a new initiative to accelerate innovation and modernization across its formations. The effort, called Phantom Experimentation Laboratory – PhantomX for short – aims to make Fort Hood the Army’s leading hub for technological advancement, experimentation, and partnerships.

“Our goal is clear: to provide a combat-credible armored corps that is globally deployable, data-centric, and capable of winning decisively in multi-domain operations,” said Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, corps spokesman. “Cutting-edge innovation, partnerships, and a ruthless focus on lethality are critical to keeping our edge.”

The PhantomX program, a nod to the corps’ WWII nickname, “The Phantom Corps,” is an umbrella term encompassing efforts across multiple project areas.

What are the major projects involved?

The Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, a component unit of the corps also headquartered on Fort Hood, leads an additional innovation effort titled Pegasus Charge. Pegasus Charge is part of the Army’s broader Transforming in Contact (TiC) program and is part of the PhantomX umbrella. In late 2025, the division conducted their first live-fire exercise of the Switchblade 600 munition, a 75-pound missile capable of loitering over target areas and striking targets with precision from greater ranges.

The Army also recently awarded a $2 million contract to provide the division with autonomous vehicles following a series of competitive field tests. The tests were conducted as part of the Army’s xTechOverwatch program, which conducts Army prize competitions among businesses developing military technology.

Fort Hood has also partnered with Texas A&M University Central Texas and Central Texas College, and is open to partnering with additional institutions. Soldiers from the corps receive education and training from experts, return to their units to integrate their new skills, and have an opportunity to solve problems.

Engineer units at the installation are developing a separate line of technology geared toward large-scale combat operations (LSCO). Working with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the 36th Engineer Brigade recently completed the first operational test incorporating unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to explosively breach battlefield obstacles. Additional live-explosive testing is scheduled at Fort Hood.

The installation’s 1st Medical Brigade, also with an eye on LSCO, recently trained to establish an underground field hospital. The training began last year and its latest iteration concluded in March. Fort Hood is uniquely suited for the development, as it contains an extensive underground training facility. The facility was originally used to store nuclear weapons and was repurposed in the early 2000s.

What are the next milestones in 2026?

PhantomX main initiatives include further developing advanced manufacturing and “maker” spaces to support installation units.

Additionally, the program aims long-term to develop an innovation “hub” available to Soldiers, Army civilians, and experts to aid in the overall effort. Once established, the hub is intended to pursue solutions driven both from the command, and from “bottom-up” refinement incorporating feedback from Soldiers and others at the point of use.

Fort Hood also looks to widen its relationship with experts and academic partners.

“Innovation can make the difference on the next battlefield, wherever that may be,” said Sztalkoper. “It’s part of our DNA. Every minute we spend refining, developing, innovating, it makes us more lethal and it gives our warfighters the edge they need to win. We’re looking forward to many great things in 2026.”

Media availabilities are open for interviews, attendance at specified events, and other opportunities. Media are welcome to send all questions and requests to the III Armored Corps public affairs office at https://forthoodmediacenter.com/submit-your-question-here/.

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The U.S. Army’s III Armored Corps, headquartered at Fort Hood, Texas, comprises approximately 40% of the Army’s total combat power, including around 70,000 Soldiers, more than 700 main battle tanks, 300 aircraft, and 1,000 infantry fighting vehicles. The corps is the Army’s premiere armored force and for decades, the “Phantom Corps” has earned and kept their title as “America’s Hammer.” The III Armored Corps trains to deploy, fight, sustain, and win in multi-domain operations anywhere in the world.