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    USACE Chicago District water management activities at Lake Winnebago

    USACE Chicago District water management activities at Lake Winnebago

    Photo By Emily Helton | Effective April 16, due to recent above-average rainfall and upstream flooding, the...... read more read more

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Story by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Effective April 16, due to recent above-average rainfall and upstream flooding, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District has coordinated with Neenah Paper to open the last two needle gates at Neenah Dam on the Fox River. All gates at Menasha Dam and Neenah Dam are open allowing maximum outflow from Lake Winnebago. This action was necessary to manage the lake's water level according to established procedures in the water control manual. USACE’s nine dams along the lower Fox River are operating as designed, and this action is a planned and controlled operational adjustment. USACE is continually monitoring the dams to ensure they continue to function as intended.

    Due to significant upstream flows, residents along the Lake Winnebago shoreline and the Lower Fox River should anticipate a rise in water levels. USACE is coordinating closely with local partners and are available to provide assistance to the State of Wisconsin as requested.

    USACE is committed to keeping the public informed. For the most current information, please monitor the following resources:

    • Lake Winnebago Water Level Data: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Article/3623884/lake-winnebago/

    • NOAA Downstream River Forecast for the Lower Fox River at Appleton: https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwater.noaa.gov%2Fgauges%2FAPLW3

    • Social Media Updates:

      • Chicago District Facebook:https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fusacechicago
      • Chicago District X (Twitter):https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fusacechicago
      • Lake Winnebago Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LakeWinnebagoUSACE/

    For general flood preparedness, visithttps://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ready.gov%2Ffloods.

    Contact Chicago District Public Affairs Office 312-846-5330 https://www.google.com/url?q=mailto%3Achicagodistrict.pao%40usace.army.mil

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 14:57
    Story ID: 562892
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Chicago District water management activities at Lake Winnebago, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Chicago District water management activities at Lake Winnebago

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    TAGS

    news-release
    wisconsin
    dams-and-lakes
    lake-winnebago
    upstream-flooding

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