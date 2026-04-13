Effective April 16, due to recent above-average rainfall and upstream flooding, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District has coordinated with Neenah Paper to open the last two needle gates at Neenah Dam on the Fox River.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 14:57
|Photo ID:
|9620063
|VIRIN:
|260416-O-JV047-4195
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Chicago District water management activities at Lake Winnebago, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Chicago District water management activities at Lake Winnebago
No keywords found.