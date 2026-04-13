(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Chicago District water management activities at Lake Winnebago

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Chicago District water management activities at Lake Winnebago

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Effective April 16, due to recent above-average rainfall and upstream flooding, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District has coordinated with Neenah Paper to open the last two needle gates at Neenah Dam on the Fox River.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 14:57
    Photo ID: 9620063
    VIRIN: 260416-O-JV047-4195
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Chicago District water management activities at Lake Winnebago, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Chicago District water management activities at Lake Winnebago

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dams
    Wisconsin
    Lake Winnebago
    upstream flooding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery