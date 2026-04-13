Billet Based Advancement Gives Sailors More Control of Their Careers Your browser does not support the audio element.

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Navy is giving Sailors more control, flexibility and opportunity in how they advance. Instead of waiting on quotas, advancement is now something Sailors can actively pursue at their own pace multiple times a year. By linking promotion to available jobs across the fleet, Billet Based Advancement (BBA) and Senior Enlisted Marketplace (SEM) create clearer pathways to promote faster, step into meaningful roles, and take ownership of their careers in ways not previously possible, all while helping the Navy decrease gapped billets and increase operational readiness.



BBA and SEM are systems that were first introduced in 2022, linking advancement to billets using Command Advance to Position (CA2P) and Advance to Position (A2P). The system serves two purposes: expedites the process of promoting Sailors to positions in their next rank in billets that match their qualifications and experience, which in turn, balances misalignment within commands, ensuring increased operational readiness. During a visit to Norfolk-area naval bases, Capt. Charles R. Harmon, Enlisted Force Plans and Policy branch head, emphasized the strides the fleet is making as BBA continues to roll out.



“We have carriers where every department has a master chief for the first time ever, even though they were always billeted for one,” said Harmon. “That means we no longer have commands forcing lower ranks to do higher ranking jobs or serve multiple billets, or Sailors doing jobs below their ranks, expertise, and education while causing operational gaps in other places.”



Previously, enlisted Sailors advanced through a system based on rate-specific quotas constructed from the losses of the Navy. Promotion was determined by a combination of this quota and a Sailor’s final multiple, a score calculated using evaluations, awards, time in rate, and the legacy Navy Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) results. Simply put, the quota determined the bar for promotion and a Sailor’s final multiple was their place above or below that bar. After advancement Sailors assumed the next rank and remained at their current command and maintained the same projected rotation date.



With the implementation of BBA, Sailors now take a Rating Knowledge Exam (RKE). Unlike the legacy NWAE, passing RKE results are valid for up to two years. This enables Sailors to apply for billets multiple times through two pathways: CA2P, where units can retain a newly eligible Sailor by placing them in a billet for their new rank, or A2P, where Sailors apply to available billets at their new rank and, promote upon executing their orders. With A2P, eligible Sailors can apply for up to 10 billets per cycle



at the next paygrade, competing for positions that align with their skills, qualifications, and experience along with the needs of the Navy.



At the deckplate level, BBA and SEM are shifting advancement from a one-size-fits-all system to one built around the individual Sailor—recognizing readiness, experience and initiative in real time. Quarter Master First Class Mari Collins, a Sailor stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, was rewarded through this Sailor First approach because she was prepared to take the next step and was placed in a position where she can make an immediate impact.



“Being out here in Hawaii, you see firsthand how critical manning is,” said Collins. “Billet-based advancement gave me a chance to step into a role the command actually needed filled, not just wait on quotas. I advanced because I was ready and the job was there.”



BBA and SEM are currently implemented for all rates E-6 to E-9 with 14 rates fully integrated starting at E-5. The Navy continues plans to implement BBA for all ratings and paygrades, improving readiness and reducing gapped billets across the fleet. For some Sailors, the shift represents a significant change from the way advancement has traditionally worked—and with any change, there can be hesitation. Moving away from the familiar, quota-based system to a competitive marketplace can feel uncertain at first. But as Sailors like Machinist’s Mate Second Class Alison Aston, a Sailor attached to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, engage with the process, they discover the direct relationship between their promotion, new orders, and contribution to the mission. During this engagement we met Sailors who had doubt and skepticism turned to motivation and a deeper understanding after experiencing BBA first hand.



“At first, I didn’t fully trust the process, but once I applied through MyNavy Assignment and got selected, it clicked,” said Aston. “I wasn’t just competing on a test anymore—I was competing for responsibility. That made it feel more real.”



Harmon further emphasized that the focus has shifted to deliberately placing the most qualified Sailors into billets where they can truly perform and make an impact, rather than simply rotating personnel to fill gaps.



“There is always going to be constant change in order to do what we are doing,” said Harmon. “Our Sailors are making a difference because we keep ourselves moving forward and are always trying to get ahead making our organization as a whole, better.”



Instead of waiting for the system to catch up, Sailors can now pursue opportunities that align with their capabilities and experience while directly contributing to mission needs. This modern approach rewards Sailors who are dedicated to being proficient in their field and ensures they are positioned to make an immediate impact.



For more information and FAQs on Billet Based Advancement and Senior Enlisted Marketplace please visit: [https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Enlisted/Billet-Based-Advancement/](https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Enlisted/Billet-Based-Advancement/). MyNavy HR is the U.S. Navy’s one-stop shop for Sailor career management, personnel policy, pay, education, advancement and talent management information. Through modernized personnel systems, Sailor-



centered policy development and Fleet-aligned talent strategies, MyNavy HR supports a ready, resilient force with the right people, with the right skills, at the right time and place.