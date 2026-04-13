Medical Readiness Command, Europe honors Army retirees for 98 plus years of combined service to their nation

Photo By Kirk Frady | nation SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, Command Sergeant Major for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, hosted a retirement ceremony for four outstanding Soldiers at the Sembach Chapel April 16. The four Soldiers, representing 98 plus years of combined service to their nation were U.S. Army Col. Jacob Gin, U.S. Army Col. Christopher Greene, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Peter Bassman and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julieann Hopper. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kirk Frady | nation SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical...... read more read more

SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, Command Sergeant Major for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, hosted a retirement ceremony for four outstanding Soldiers at the Sembach Chapel April 16.

The four Soldiers, representing 98 plus years of combined service to their nation were U.S. Army Col. Jacob Gin, U.S. Army Col. Christopher Greene, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Peter Bassman and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julieann Hopper.

“It is a great day to be a Soldier, but even better when you are celebrating the careers of four phenomenal Soldiers,” said Giraud. “These four amazing Soldiers represent more than ninety-eight years of combined service – a truly remarkable achievement.”

Giraud went on to say, “Together, they have answered the call of duty in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, the Federal Republic of Germany and the list goes on. Each of them has a unique story to tell - a personal journey that led them to serve.”

These four retirees now join a unique group of American’s who chose to serve their country and be part of something larger than themselves.

“What binds these Soldiers together today is their shared commitment to duty, their unwavering dedication to country and their steadfast loyalty to their fellow soldiers,” added Giraud.