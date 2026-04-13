(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe honors Army retirees for 98 plus years of combined service to their nation

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medical Readiness Command, Europe honors Army retirees for 98 plus years of combined service to their nation

    GERMANY

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    nation

    SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, Command Sergeant Major for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, hosted a retirement ceremony for four outstanding Soldiers at the Sembach Chapel April 16. The four Soldiers, representing 98 plus years of combined service to their nation were U.S. Army Col. Jacob Gin, U.S. Army Col. Christopher Greene, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Peter Bassman and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julieann Hopper.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 07:53
    Photo ID: 9618865
    VIRIN: 260416-A-YV790-5604
    Resolution: 6086x3873
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe honors Army retirees for 98 plus years of combined service to their nation, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe honors Army retirees for 98 plus years of combined service to their nation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery