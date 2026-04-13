Medical Readiness Command, Europe honors Army retirees for 98 plus years of combined service to their nation

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SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, Command Sergeant Major for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, hosted a retirement ceremony for four outstanding Soldiers at the Sembach Chapel April 16. The four Soldiers, representing 98 plus years of combined service to their nation were U.S. Army Col. Jacob Gin, U.S. Army Col. Christopher Greene, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Peter Bassman and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julieann Hopper.