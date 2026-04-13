Courtesy Photo | As Earth Day approaches, DeCA is reflecting on initiatives like recycling to help protect the environment. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

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EARTH DAY – APRIL 22: Commissaries reflect on processes, products to help protect the environment year round

By Jessica Rouse, DeCA public affairs specialist

NOTE: Watch https://vimeo.com/1076542111/dbb18de0a5.

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) continues its long-standing commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint. As Earth Day approaches on April 22, the agency is reflecting on the initiatives taken to protect the environment.

“It’s our responsibility to ensure that our agency and our customers have access to processes and products that help protect our environment and shrink the carbon footprint,” said Steven Edlavitch, DeCA engineer.

DeCA's environmental program emphasizes waste reduction, resource conservation and community support.

“DeCA’s Environmental Management System (EMS) is not separate from daily work,” Edlavitch said. “The components of the system are embedded in the core functions of operating a commissary. From waste handling to energy use and product stocking, these environmental practices are standard operating procedures.”

To advance sustainability, DeCA has implemented a multi-faceted strategy that includes reducing energy and water consumption in its facilities through smart technology, infrastructure upgrades and long-term planning.

The agency uses computer-controlled heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems that operate at lower energy levels during off-peak hours. Additionally, DeCA employs heat-reclaim technology to capture and repurpose energy from compressor racks elsewhere in the store, optimizing energy use further.

“Refrigeration, a major energy consumer, has been a key focus,” Edlavitch said. “We’ve installed glass doors on refrigeration units, incorporated new rack technologies to reduce energy consumption and replaced older systems with modern equipment that uses low global-warming-potential natural refrigerants.”

DeCA has also adopted water-saving measures. These include repairing leaks, installing low-flow plumbing fixtures and leveraging other water-efficient technologies. Over the last two decades, these efforts have resulted in significant savings – a 34-percent reduction in water usage.

DeCA integrates green building practices into new and renovated facilities to enhance sustainability and energy efficiency. These include prioritizing natural light, installing energy-efficient LED lighting, and using motion sensors and computer-controlled systems to reduce electricity use in unoccupied areas.

Solar panels have been installed at two locations, Los Angeles, California, and Ansbach, Germany, with plans for expansion, supporting the agency’s goal of a resilient energy supply. Additionally, some stores feature low-maintenance flooring, which minimizes the need for chemicals, water and energy-intensive maintenance equipment.

To ensure continued progress, DeCA conducts energy and water audits at its facilities every four years, targeting the top 75 percent of the agency’s energy use. The agency’s annual goal is to reduce energy intensity by 2.5 percent.

In addition to energy conservation, DeCA focuses on recycling and reducing food waste. In fiscal year 2025, the agency recycled 86.7 million pounds of material, achieving a diversion rate of 56.4 percent. Since fiscal 2005, DeCA has recycled more than 4.3 billion pounds of material.

DeCA’s food donation program further minimizes waste by providing edible but unsellable food products to local food banks. In fiscal 2025, the agency donated over 5 million pounds of food, and since the program’s inception in 2012, DeCA has donated more than 52 million pounds.

Edlavitch highlighted the types of items eligible for donation, noting they typically include products with cosmetic damage to packaging.

“As long as the military food inspectors deem a dry item salvageable, we can donate it,” he said. “This allows us to service food banks that assist families in need while diverting even more waste from our waste stream.”

Edlavitch emphasized the wide-reaching impact of DeCA’s environmental initiatives.

“The first benefit is environmental stewardship,” he said. “The core purpose is to reduce the agency’s footprint. Diverting millions of pounds of waste from landfills, conserving energy and water, and transitioning to cleaner energy help protect the environment for future generations.”

The programs also yield financial and operational advantages. Revenue from recycling efforts contributes millions of dollars to DeCA’s surcharge fund, which supports store construction, renovations and equipment upgrades. Meanwhile, savings from reduced energy and water consumption lower operational costs.

Community support is another critical component of these initiatives, Edlavitch noted.

“The food donation program demonstrates our commitment to the communities we serve by redirecting edible food to help families struggling with food insecurity,” he said. “This is especially important for communities near military installations.”

DeCA also conducts strategic energy assessments to identify opportunities for modernization. By analyzing factors such as insulation and equipment performance, the agency has created a roadmap for targeted sustainability investments.

Commissaries are also making it easier for patrons to live sustainably. Stores offer environmentally friendly products such as organic produce, energy-saving light bulbs, high-efficiency laundry and cleaning products, and reduced-packaging items like paper towels and bathroom tissue.

Additionally, DeCA features Full Circle Market, a commissary store brand dedicated to sustainability. According to the brand’s website, Full Circle Market products use all-natural ingredients and are farmed without chemical treatments or processing practices that harm biodiversity.

“Investing in intelligent supermarket technology delivers a triple win: enhanced operational efficiency, a superior customer experience and the actionable data we need to make smarter decisions,” Edlavitch said. -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.