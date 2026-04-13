As Earth Day approaches, DeCA is reflecting on initiatives like recycling to help protect the environment. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 07:44
|Photo ID:
|9618841
|VIRIN:
|260416-D-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|800x1200
|Size:
|245.16 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EARTH DAY – APRIL 22: Commissaries reflect on processes, products to help protect the environment year round, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
EARTH DAY – APRIL 22: Commissaries reflect on processes, products to help protect the environment year round
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