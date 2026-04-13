Date Taken: 04.16.2026 Date Posted: 04.16.2026 07:44 Photo ID: 9618841 VIRIN: 260416-D-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 800x1200 Size: 245.16 KB Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, EARTH DAY – APRIL 22: Commissaries reflect on processes, products to help protect the environment year round, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.