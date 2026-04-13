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    EARTH DAY – APRIL 22: Commissaries reflect on processes, products to help protect the environment year round

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    EARTH DAY – APRIL 22: Commissaries reflect on processes, products to help protect the environment year round

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    As Earth Day approaches, DeCA is reflecting on initiatives like recycling to help protect the environment. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 07:44
    Photo ID: 9618841
    VIRIN: 260416-D-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 800x1200
    Size: 245.16 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    EARTH DAY – APRIL 22: Commissaries reflect on processes, products to help protect the environment year round

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    TAGS

    Earth Day
    environmental awareness
    Defense Commissary Agency
    military commissaries
    recycling

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