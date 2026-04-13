The evolution of Surface Fleet maintenance management

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen | 231114-N-EE352-1027 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Bradley Vietzke, a native of Detroit, Michigan, performs preventative maintenance on a MK38 mod 2 aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer cruiser USS Grace Hopper (DDG 70) during Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 2023. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise conducted by naval elements of the Royal Australian, Royal Canadian, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and U.S. navies to demonstrate naval interoperability and a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper, assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen) see less | View Image Page

Your browser does not support the audio element.

For decades, the Navy inspected maintenance. Today, it is learning how to understand it.

“Maintenance is what turns spare parts into combat power,” said Vice Adm. Brendan Mclane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP). We strive to improve and fully understand how well maintenance was being executed across ships over time.

If you have spent any time onboard a U.S. Navy ship, you have been through a Material and Maintenance Management (3-M 365) certification. Once every three years, a training team comes aboard to review requirements, assess performance, and ensure Sailors understand expectations. Thirteen weeks later, they return to verify execution.

The training team documents findings, provides feedback, and departs, often not to be seen again for another three years.

For leadership, it provides a snapshot of how maintenance is being managed.

The problem is that a snapshot is never the full picture.

A ship does not operate in three-year increments. It operates every day. Systems degrade in real time. Operational demands shift constantly. Readiness is not something proven during an inspection. It is something earned through consistent performance over time.

That reality is driving a fundamental shift across the Surface Force, what fleet commanders describe as operationalizing maintenance.

This shift led to the development of 3-M 365, CNSP’s approach to continuously understanding and managing maintenance across the fleet.

3-M 365 is not a new program. It is a new way of understanding the existing 3-M program, where continuous monitoring enables continuous improvement.

In 3-M 365, maintenance is no longer evaluated periodically. It is monitored continuously. Every completed check, delay, and missed requirement contributes to a real-time picture of performance across the Surface Fleet. That visibility is delivered through the 3-M 365 Executive User Interface providing a single, authoritative view of maintenance across all ships and shore activities.

For the first time, leadership can see trends as they develop. Commands can compare performance, identify gaps early, and take action before issues become failures. This allows leaders to move from delayed awareness to real-time decision-making. Maintenance is no longer isolated. It is connected across the fleet.

But 3-M 365 is not just about visibility. It is about understanding.

For years, Sailors documented why maintenance was delayed or not completed through alert notes. Those answers were always there but buried in unstructured data and difficult to analyze at scale.

Today, using machine learning, 3-M 365 categorizes the inputs and identifies the true drivers behind maintenance gaps, whether parts availability, equipment condition, operational commitments, or manning. What was once anecdotal is now measurable.

It is no longer about how much maintenance was missed. It is about why it was missed. Once the why is understood, actions become targeted and effective.

In one case, recurring delays tied to parts availability appeared to be isolated across multiple ships. Through 3-M 365, these delays are aggregated and revealed as a systemic supply shortfall, enabling action at the enterprise level.

Some problems can be solved onboard. Others require support from Type Command (TYCOM), Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), or the broader enterprise. Either way, decisions are grounded in data provided directly by Sailors doing the work.

One of the most important changes is not technology. It is people.

Surface Force 3-M representatives are now aligned directly to individual ships, replacing the legacy model of large assessment teams that deployed episodically across the fleet. Instead of arriving as a team of ten, each representative is assigned a small group of ships, typically three to four, providing continuous, hands-on support.

At a minimum, they are onboard monthly, working alongside Sailors to review trends, account for operational schedules, and address performance gaps early.

This shift turns oversight into partnership.

Rather than arriving to grade a command, they are there to develop it. They help commands take an honest look at performance and improve, reinforcing the Chief of Naval Operations’ call to Get Real, Get Better.

The result is continuity, accountability, and expertise that stays with the ship.

That same approach is reshaping how the fleet executes spot checks.

In the past, spot checks were often applied uniformly, regardless of risk. Low-impact checks received the same attention as high-risk ones, consuming time without always improving performance.

Under 3-M 365, that model has changed.

By integrating maintenance performance, Inspection and Survey (INSURV) results, Total Ship Readiness Assessment (TSRA) findings, and inputs from Surface Groups, a tailored spot check schedule is generated for every ship and shore activity. Each command receives a plan based on its actual performance and risk profile, ensuring attention is focused where it matters most.

This is not static. It is dynamic.

If a system begins to show risk, it can be added to a Troubled Systems List. Within the next scheduling cycle, often within a week, those checks are automatically prioritized and selected more frequently for spot checks. This creates a rapid feedback loop. Risk is identified, attention is applied, and performance is reinforced in near real time.

Spot checks are no longer just a requirement. They are a precision tool.

This is only the beginning.

In partnership with the Office of Naval Research, the Surface Force is developing the next step, 3MGPT.

3MGPT will allow Sailors and leaders to ask questions in plain language and receive immediate, data-driven answers without needing to navigate multiple systems.

The goal is simple. Make data accessible, actionable, and useful at every level.

Taken together, 3-M 365 represents more than modernization. It represents a new way of thinking about maintenance in the Surface Fleet.

3-M 365 does not replace the 3-M program. It unlocks its full potential.

Maintenance is no longer something we review after the fact.

It is something we see, understand, and act on in real time.

In the Surface Force, maintenance is not just about equipment.

It is what turns effort into readiness, and readiness into combat power.