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    Navy completes final deliveries of 300 Harpoon missiles

    U.S. Navy completes final flight test Harpoon Block II obsolescence update

    Courtesy Photo | An F-15 launches a Harpoon Block II off the coast of California in January 2026. This...... read more read more

    PATUXENT RIVER, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    The U.S. Navy recently delivered final 300th Harpoon missile, marking a significant milestone in the Harpoon weapon system’s legacy.

    The missile was delivered under the Lot 91 multi-year production agreement between the Navy and Boeing, primarily focused on fulfilling Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for several international allies. The missiles are the Harpoon Block II variant which incorporates GPS-assisted inertial navigation, enabling the system to have both an anti-ship and a land attack capability.

    The achievement represents the coordinated work and collaboration of professionals within program management, engineering, logistics, and contracting disciplines, according to the Precision Strike Weapons (PMA-201) international program lead.

    Since 1977, PMA-201 has delivered nearly 6,000 Harpoon missiles comprised of air launch, surface launch, submarine launch and exercise configurations to 30 FMS partners worldwide.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:32
    Story ID: 562793
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy completes final deliveries of 300 Harpoon missiles, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy completes final flight test Harpoon Block II obsolescence update

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