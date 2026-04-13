California Airmen Execute Cross-Unit Collaboration Ensuring Timely C-130J Inspections

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcos Aguilar, 146th Maintenance Squadron, California Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcos Aguilar, 146th Maintenance Squadron, California Air National Guard, performs a magnetic particle inspection a landing gear assembly bolt from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 12, 2026. The 163d Maintenance Squadron fabrication shop coordinated a solution for Aguilar, a non-destructive inspection technician, to travel to March ARB to inspect 121 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft parts during facility remodeling at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Calif. MAG inspections are required due to routine service after a predetermined number of flying hours or corrosion induced by exposure to hazardous environments. These tests and inspections look for cracks in the metal and determine if the parts are serviceable or not, ultimately preventing catastrophic failures within aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding) see less | View Image Page

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — Airmen from across California Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units came together under a “one team” approach to ensure mission success, completing critical magnetic particle inspections on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft parts while minimizing impacts to flight operations.

During a temporary disruption caused by facility remodeling at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, non-destructive inspection technicians from the 146th Maintenance Squadron coordinated with the 163d Maintenance Squadron and the 452nd Maintenance Squadron at March Air Reserve Base to continue essential non-destructive inspections without delay.

By leveraging the 452nd MXS fabrication shop test equipment and the collective expertise, the team enabled the inspection of 121 aircraft parts from the landing gear assembly, which are critical to sustaining sortie generation.

“Channel Islands needed help. It doesn’t matter what unit you’re from, we’re all here for each other to get the mission done,” said Senior Master Sgt. Melody Witt, 163d MXS fabrication shop superintendent.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcos Aguilar, a non-destructive inspection technician assigned to the 146th MXS, traveled to March ARB to lead the effort. Working alongside Airmen from multiple units, Aguilar helped execute magnetic particle inspections, a vital process used to detect cracks and structural inconsistencies in metal components that could otherwise lead to catastrophic aircraft failure.

“We need to get these parts checked and back into service, so were’ not holding the aircraft back any longer than they need to be,” said Aguilar.

Before inspections began, the team ensured equipment precision by conducting particle concentration tests on the fluorescent magnetic particle bath system. This deliberate attention to detail reinforced the team’s commitment to safety and technical accuracy.

“We make sure faulty parts don’t make it back onto the plane because the cracks are often so small they can’t be seen with just your eye. I’m here to QA his techniques and verify any findings.’ said Tech. Sgt. Miguel Quevedo, 163d MXS.

Beyond completing inspections, the collaboration also strengthened readiness through hands-on training. Aguilar shared his expertise with Airman 1st Class Christopher Samudio Monroy, 452nd MXS, and other Airmen, guiding them through technical orders and proper inspection procedures for the C-130J Super Hercules. Due to differing mission sets, Airmen would not encounter parts like this, and the knowledge transfer enhanced unit capability.

“Usually in our job, you only work on parts from your airframe, but my coming down here allows me to share my knowledge on parts he wouldn’t normally see. I’m happy to train and pass along my knowledge,” said Aguilar.

Airmen perform magnetic particle inspections after set flying-hour intervals, after an aircraft mishap, or when corrosion from hazardous environments is suspected, ensuring aircraft parts are safe and mission-ready.

“If these aircraft parts are stressed, causing cracks and failing in flight, it can be catastrophic, risking lives. Every bolt is important. It underscores the importance of maintenance discipline, no matter where you come from,” said Witt.

The team identified a cracked landing gear assembly bolt; this finding directly contributed to preventing potential in-flight failures and ensuring the continued safety of aircrew and aircraft.

The 163d’s commitment to a ready force is a strategic priority, achieved through Total Force integration and a unified team mindset to overcome challenges, sustain readiness, and deliver combat capability. Through collaboration, innovation, and shared expertise, these Airmen ensured that critical aircraft returned to the fight—proving that mission success is achieved together.