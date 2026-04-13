New digital card connects service members to brain health resources in the Military Health System

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force medics assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron participate in training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 9, 2026. Service members who may have experienced a concussive event can access a digital resource card from the Military Health System, offering fast and reliable access to trusted brain health tools and services through a convenient, scannable QR code linked directly to the MHS Warfighter Brain Health Hub. (Photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force medics assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron participate in...... read more read more

The Military Health System today announced a new digital resource card to support service members who may have experienced a concussive event. The card offers fast and reliable access to trusted brain health tools and services through a convenient, scannable QR code linked directly to the resources page within the MHS Warfighter Brain Health Hub.

The digital card is available as a downloadable PDF. It serves as a centralized guide, connecting users to information on recognizing concussion symptoms, seeking medical care, accessing recovery resources, and supporting long-term cognitive health.

Developed with the unique needs of military personnel in mind, the card is print-friendly, easily sharable, and links to curated resources about warfighter brain health.

“This initiative reflects a broader commitment to advancing brain health across the force and ensures service members have the knowledge and tools necessary to respond effectively to potential injuries,” said Keith Bass, assistant secretary of war for health affairs. “By connecting users directly to the Warfighter Brain Health Hub, the digital card supports faster intervention, informed decision-making, and improved health outcomes.”

Key features of the digital card include:

· QR code-enabled instant access to https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Warfighter-Brain-Health/Resources · Quick symptom recognition to identify concussion indicators · Access to care resource links, including a military hospital and clinic locator, Defense Intrepid Network listing and support services · Guidance for next steps, including when and how to seek medical evaluation · Connection to educational materials on recovery, rest, and return-to-duty considerations

The inclusion of a QR code supports rapid information-sharing across units, briefings, and training materials. Leaders and health care providers can download and share the digital version of the card or incorporate the QR code into posters, handouts, badge inserts, and digital communications — helping reinforce awareness and encourage timely care-seeking behavior.

“Early recognition and proper care after a concussive event are critical to protecting brain health and maintaining operational readiness,” added Kathy Lee, director of Warfighter Brain Health Policy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs. “By linking this digital card to the resources page of the Warfighter Brain Health Hub, we’re directing service members where to find immediate access to authoritative, up-to-date information and support resources.”

To access the digital card, visit the Warfighter Brain Health Hub.