Marines conduct cargo UAS shipboard testing

Courtesy Photo | The Marine Corps recently conduct shipboard testing with the TRV-150C Tactical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Marine Corps recently conduct shipboard testing with the TRV-150C Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System (TRUAS) aboard a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD), marking a significant milestone in advancing ship-to-shore and ship-to-ship resupply solutions for Combat Logistics Battalions (CLBs). see less | View Image Page

The Marine Corps recently conducted shipboard testing with the TRV-150C Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System (TRUAS) aboard a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD), marking a significant milestone in advancing ship-to-shore and ship-to-ship resupply solutions for Combat Logistics Battalions (CLBs).



The Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotics and Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS) Aircraft Management Program Office (AIR PMO), formally known as the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical UAS program (PMA-263), and Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24 completed dynamic interface testing, evaluating how the system operates within the complex shipboard environment.



The effort was the culmination of engineering rigor and dedication by the TRV-150C developmental test team at UX-24 motivated by a desire to ensure the fleet has the capabilities and tools necessary to safely complete their mission. TRV-150C’s first successful flight operations provide valuable insights for further development of this capability.



PAE RAS AIR PMO secured a currently deployed version of TRUAS for testing and coordinated all certifications for batteries, funding, and flight clearances. UX-24 set the project schedule, refined procedures, and developed the initial Concept of Operations (CONOPS).



During the two-week test period, the TRV-150C completed multiple launches and recoveries, proving the feasibility of unmanned cargo delivery in a maritime environment. While future CONOPS will focus on shore-to-ship missions, the team prioritized the more challenging ship-integration effort first.



“This achievement is a direct result of operating forces identifying a critical need – the ability to move parts and supplies between ships, to the shore, and back again, without relying on manned aircraft or traditional landing craft,” said Lt. Col. Zacharias Hornbaker, CLB-26 commanding officer. “The PMO’s response was immediate and collaborative quickly bringing UX-24 to the table. It is a testament to how operational units, the PMO, and the NAVAIR test community can unite to rapidly evolve the future of expeditionary Fleet logistics and sustainment.”



The proof-of-concept evaluation is the first step in a pathway to deliver this capability for current and future fleet users. PAE RAS AIR PMO and UX-24 will continue refining procedures and developing training to enable fleet use as requested by CLBs.