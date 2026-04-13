Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 188th Operations Group is expanding its footprint with the...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 188th Operations Group is expanding its footprint with the establishment of Detachment 2; a new unit that will enhance the group's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) mission by providing advanced F-35A pilot and instructor training to the 85th Fighter Group. In the beginning, Det 2 will focus on hiring personnel, establishing training programs, and coordinating with other Air National Guard (ANG) F-35A units to increase the number of 188th’s F-35A Instructor Cadre. The move builds on existing partnerships, with ANG F-35A instructor pilots from Alabama and Florida already contributing to the FMS training efforts at Ebbing since the program's early days. see less | View Image Page

188th Operations Group Launches Second Detachment Your browser does not support the audio element.

by Maj Jennifer Gerhardt



FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 188th Operations Group is expanding its footprint with the establishment of Detachment 2; a new unit that will enhance the group's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) mission by providing advanced F-35A pilot and instructor training to the 85th Fighter Group.



“Detachment 2 is the next phase in the Classic Association of Total Force Integration at Ebbing Air National Guard Base,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Muñoz, the 188th Operations Group commander.



In the beginning, Det 2 will focus on hiring personnel, establishing training programs, and coordinating with other Air National Guard (ANG) F-35A units to increase the number of 188th’s F-35A Instructor Cadre. The move builds on existing partnerships, with ANG F-35A instructor pilots from Alabama and Florida already contributing to the FMS training efforts at Ebbing since the program's early days.



"Bringing those same Air National Guard F-35 Instructor Pilots here is a natural progression that retains their experience with the FMS mission while also strengthening the 188th Wing and the partner countries along with the United States," said Lt. Col. Don Roney, the commander of Detachment 2.



Muñoz highlighted the "Flying Razorback" legacy and regional connections as key assets in recruiting, but noted the primary hurdle remains securing training slots for new hires quickly enough. Despite those challenges, Muñoz remains optimistic about the detachment’s growth, projecting it will expand into a full squadron of at least 34 Airmen by 2029. He emphasized the River Valley's appeal, citing a balance of quality of life and military training opportunities that should ease the hiring process.



Personnel needs are driven by mission requirements and collaboration between the ANG and Air Education Training Command to ensure sufficient F-35A IPs are available for training foreign partners and fostering international relationships within the Department of the Air Force.



The 188th Operations Group is actively hiring experienced F-35 IPs from across the country and has already selected three 188th officers to attend Undergraduate Pilot Training (UPT) followed by F-35A training in the near future. The hires from the wing, include veterans of MQ-9A operations, the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, and former A-10 support roles.