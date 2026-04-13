188th Operations Group Launches Second Detachment

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FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 188th Operations Group is expanding its footprint with the establishment of Detachment 2; a new unit that will enhance the group's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) mission by providing advanced F-35A pilot and instructor training to the 85th Fighter Group.



In the beginning, Det 2 will focus on hiring personnel, establishing training programs, and coordinating with other Air National Guard (ANG) F-35A units to increase the number of 188th’s F-35A Instructor Cadre.



The move builds on existing partnerships, with ANG F-35A instructor pilots from Alabama and Florida already contributing to the FMS training efforts at Ebbing since the program's early days.