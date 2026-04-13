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    188th Operations Group Launches Second Detachment

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    188th Operations Group Launches Second Detachment

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 188th Operations Group is expanding its footprint with the establishment of Detachment 2; a new unit that will enhance the group's Foreign Military Sales (FMS) mission by providing advanced F-35A pilot and instructor training to the 85th Fighter Group.

    In the beginning, Det 2 will focus on hiring personnel, establishing training programs, and coordinating with other Air National Guard (ANG) F-35A units to increase the number of 188th’s F-35A Instructor Cadre.

    The move builds on existing partnerships, with ANG F-35A instructor pilots from Alabama and Florida already contributing to the FMS training efforts at Ebbing since the program's early days.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9614368
    VIRIN: 260409-F-IN195-5353
    Resolution: 3801x3148
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 188th Operations Group Launches Second Detachment, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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