USS Thresher Legacy with Model Dedication

Photo By Telly B. Myles | NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 9, 2026) – A model of the USS Thresher (SSN 593) is displayed at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN). The model was dedicated on the eve of the 63rd anniversary of the submarine's loss to honor the 129 crew members and civilians who perished and to serve as a reminder of the origins of the Submarine Safety (SUBSAFE) program. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly B. Myles) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 9, 2026) – Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) held a ceremony to dedicate a model of the USS Thresher (SSN 593), commemorating the 63rd anniversary of the submarine’s tragic loss and honoring the 129 crew members and civilians who perished.

The ceremony took place at the command’s main display case, where the new model is now housed. Mr. Doug Hearst, a Quality Assurance Manager at SUPSHIPNN, generously produced and donated the 3D-printed model as a permanent tribute. During the event, Cmdr. Lucas Stone delivered remarks on the enduring importance of remembering the Thresher and its crew. “The memory of those lost in THRESHER demands that the culture of the SUBSAFE Program be continually reinforced at all levels of our community,” SUPSHIPNN leadership stated in a command-wide message. “The supreme sacrifice of those lost with USS THRESHER can be best remembered by never letting it happen again.”

On April 10, 1963, the USS Thresher was lost at sea during deep-dive tests, a catastrophic event that led to the establishment of the Navy’s Submarine Safety (SUBSAFE) Program. A Court of Inquiry concluded that a piping failure in a saltwater system was the most probable cause of the loss. The subsequent SUBSAFE program was created to provide maximum reasonable assurance of hull integrity and the operability of critical systems to prevent and recover from flooding casualties.

For over 60 years, the lessons learned from the Thresher have instilled a culture of uncompromising vigilance, technical rigor, and personal integrity throughout the submarine community. This culture ensures that in critical moments, systems operate as designed and sailors return home safely.

“Our challenge and responsibility today is to avoid acting from a position of ignorance, arrogance, complacency, or denial,” the command message continued. “As we all press to support the pace needed, we should always be seeking ways to execute our mission with greater efficiency; however, always be mindful that the standards of the SUBSAFE Program remain as they have always been.”

The new model at SUPSHIP Newport News will serve as a permanent, daily reminder of the command's solemn responsibility to uphold those standards and to honor the sacrifice of the 129 men lost aboard USS Thresher.