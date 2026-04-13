USS Thresher Legacy with Model Dedication

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NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 9, 2026) – A model of the USS Thresher (SSN 593) is displayed at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN). The model was dedicated on the eve of the 63rd anniversary of the submarine's loss to honor the 129 crew members and civilians who perished and to serve as a reminder of the origins of the Submarine Safety (SUBSAFE) program. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly B. Myles)