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    USS Thresher Legacy with Model Dedication

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    USS Thresher Legacy with Model Dedication

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 9, 2026) – A model of the USS Thresher (SSN 593) is displayed at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN). The model was dedicated on the eve of the 63rd anniversary of the submarine's loss to honor the 129 crew members and civilians who perished and to serve as a reminder of the origins of the Submarine Safety (SUBSAFE) program. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly B. Myles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 07:19
    Photo ID: 9613510
    VIRIN: 260409-N-DJ454-1135
    Resolution: 3846x2195
    Size: 745.27 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Thresher Legacy with Model Dedication, by Telly B. Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy History
    USS Thresher
    SUPSHIPNN
    SUBSAFE
    submarine
    memorial

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