WSC Leads Amputated Sailor Toward Ski Patrol

Courtesy Photo | Kevin Beck, a U.S. Navy Veteran, poses for a photo during the 40th National Disabled...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kevin Beck, a U.S. Navy Veteran, poses for a photo during the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 4-11, 2026. Beck made the difficult decision to amputate his foot after a 2,200-pound fuel tank fell on his foot, crushing every single bone. Now, Beck finds new purpose as a ski patroller on snowcapped mountains. (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado) see less | View Image Page

From his first exhilarating descent down the slopes, Kevin Beck was hooked. Whether it was carving through the powder in Japan or schussing the Swiss Alps, there wasn’t a mountain range the U.S. Navy Veteran encountered that he did not yearn to traverse.



Skiing became more than a pastime; it became a passion imparted to his children and one he indulged in at every opportunity. That is, until the events of that life-altering accident on the USS Midway finally caught up to him. It was May 1979 and Beck was working as a jet engine mechanic.



“They said it fell in slow motion. I barely remember that. I just remember it coming down, and it crushed my foot,” Beck said.



The “it” he’s describing is a 2,200-pound fuel tank landing squarely on his right foot and crushing every single bone in the process.



What followed was more than three decades of physical therapy and countless surgeries, before Beck made the difficult decision to amputate the badly damaged extremity. Despite the difficulties that came with adjusting to life as a below-the-knee amputee, the procedure brought relief from years of physical and mental anguish. Unfortunately, it also seemed to mark the end of his life on the slopes.



“I was in the Durham VA Healthcare System at that time, and my recreational therapist had called me in to discuss some things,” Beck shared. “I had a questionnaire that I filled out after my amputation and she said, ‘Oh, I see you were a skier.’ I said, ‘Yeah. I've been skiing a long time, but that's over now’.”



It wasn’t. She introduced Beck to a small adaptive sports clinic in North Carolina and that event became his gateway into the 2016 Winter Sports Clinic; the start of his second act.



“I actually didn't believe I could do it at all. But my teammates, they encouraged me on my way here, and then when I got here, hundreds of people encouraged me,” Beck said. “When I met my instructor, a below the knee amputee, he took me under his wing and pushed me hard. By the end of the week, I was skiing – not well, but good.”



Beck was overjoyed to discover that a part of his life that he once so adored was still available to him. The magic of the mountain had left its mark and Beck left prepared to re-immerse himself in the alpines but, this time, in a slightly different capacity.



That evolution led Beck to a new role as a medic of the snow trail.



“Being a ski patroller, it's an important job, and no ski resort can open without us,” Beck shared. “First and foremost, we guarantee the safety of the guests.”



On the slopes, a ski patroller is the first responder. They help mitigate hazards, provide emergency medical care, conduct mountain rescues, and ensure safety.



“I proved I could do it, and it was a great joy,” Beck said. “I think I even inspired some regular, two-legged beginner skiers and that just makes me feel good.”



Beck has since retired from those duties but now, more than a decade after his first and only experience at the WSC, he’s returned to pay forward the good will he received all those years ago. Beck is excited to return to the clinic but, most of all, he is glad to be able to extend support to his fellow Veterans.



“The first word we should think of always is love,” Beck shared. “We don't say that enough to each other, and that's the passion I have. I want to pass that on and encourage every man and woman to just try. Never give up. Never surrender.”



Story by Medina Ayala-Lo, Bay Pines VA, Public Affairs Officer