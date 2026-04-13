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    WSC Leads Amputated Sailor Toward Ski Patrol

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    WSC Leads Amputated Sailor Toward Ski Patrol

    SNOWMASS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Veterans Health Administration

    Kevin Beck, a U.S. Navy Veteran, poses for a photo during the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 4-11, 2026. Beck made the difficult decision to amputate his foot after a 2,200-pound fuel tank fell on his foot, crushing every single bone. Now, Beck finds new purpose as a ski patroller on snowcapped mountains. (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 21:29
    Photo ID: 9613022
    VIRIN: 260411-D-D0468-9268
    Resolution: 6012x9090
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: SNOWMASS, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: BEECH MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic
    Veterans Health Administration
    United States Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans
    Sports

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