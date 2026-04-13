WSC Leads Amputated Sailor Toward Ski Patrol

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Kevin Beck, a U.S. Navy Veteran, poses for a photo during the 40th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 4-11, 2026. Beck made the difficult decision to amputate his foot after a 2,200-pound fuel tank fell on his foot, crushing every single bone. Now, Beck finds new purpose as a ski patroller on snowcapped mountains. (U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)