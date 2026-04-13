The U.S. Army and Day & Zimmermann inaugurate new artillery load, assemble, and pack facility in Kansas

Photo By Eric Kowal | PARSONS, KS – The U.S. Army and Day & Zimmerman opened a new facility in Parsons,...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PARSONS, KS – The U.S. Army and Day & Zimmerman opened a new facility in Parsons, Kansas dedicated to producing 155mm M795 Artillery projectiles. The ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition, marked a critical step in expanding 155mm artillery production capacity further enhancing the nation’s Defense Industrial Base. see less | View Image Page

by Michael Chambers



PARSONS, KS –The U.S. Army and Day & Zimmerman opened a new facility in Parsons, Kansas dedicated to producing 155mm M795 Artillery projectiles. The ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition, marked a critical step in expanding 155mm artillery production capacity further enhancing the nation’s Defense Industrial Base.



The Kansas facility is a key component of the Army's comprehensive strategy to modernize and increase its capacity to produce artillery munitions. The Load, Assemble, and Pack process is the final step to deliver 155mm munitions to the warfighter. At full operational capacity, the plant will be able to produce 12,000 M795 projectiles monthly further driving toward the goal of expanding 155mm production capacity to 100,000 rounds per month. This increased capacity is a direct result of a U.S Army investment of $36 million in non-recurring engineering and production establishment activities.



"This facility is a testament to the strength of the partnership between the U.S. Army and American industry. It marks the 13th ribbon cutting in the Army’s ongoing campaign to strengthen the Arsenal of Freedom through munitions production, modernization and expansion of our Defense Industrial Base," said Reim during the ceremony. "The speed and scale of our response to current global conflicts demand that we increase production capacity of critical munitions like 155mm artillery. The work done here in Parsons is another important step in furthering a credible deterrence with the added industrial capacity to sustain combat operations over time."



The finished 155mm artillery rounds produced at the plant are a cornerstone of modern ground warfare and are essential for enhancing the readiness of our warfighters and delivering lethal overmatch capabilities. The facility leverages enhanced automation and refined processes to deliver unmatched production efficiency, enabling swift accomplishment of the Army’s mission. This expansion of production capacity directly supports the Army's commitment to providing lethal capabilities to the joint warfighter and our international partners at speed and scale.



For more information, please contact the Portfolio Acquisition Executive Agile Sustainment & Ammunition Public Affairs Office at[usarmy.pica.jpeo-aa.mbx.jpeo-aa-public-affairs@army.mil](mailto:usarmy.pica.jpeo-aa.mbx.jpeo-aa-public-affairs@army.mil).