NEXCOM Hospitality Group Opens Its First Navy Inn Crew Stay at Naval Air Station Fallon

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Capt. Michael Haymon, Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Fallon; retired Rear Adm....... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Capt. Michael Haymon, Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Fallon; retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, Navy Exchange Service Command and Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group along with Navy Inn Crew Stay Fallon associates cut the ribbon to official open the new Navy Inn Crew Stay Fallon on April 7, 2026. Navy Inn Crew Stay facilities, which reinforces the Chief of Naval Operations’ Sailor First initiative, support military members on long-term mission orders and command group visits. This is the first of several Navy Inn Crew Stay to be opened within the NEXCOM Hospitality Group. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command Hospitality Group opened its first Navy Inn Crew Stay at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, on April 7, 2026. Navy Inn Crew Stay facilities, which reinforces the Chief of Naval Operations’ Sailor First initiative, support military members on long-term mission orders and command group visits.



“Every Navy Inn project reflects our commitment to readiness and disciplined reinvestment,” said Ron Loman, Senior Vice President of the NEXCOM Hospitality Group. “We operate without appropriated funding, generate measurable savings and we reinvest nearly half of our earnings back into modernizing our Navy hotels. That model strengthens long-term readiness for our Warfighters and their families.”



The 729-room Navy Inn Crew Stay offers guests a cutting-edge Gaming Room that has free property-wide Wi-Fi, versatile furniture with charging outlets, a premier gaming wall with several gaming platforms as well as traditional entertainment like foosball and air hockey. Personal Hub Rooms provide individual workspaces with ample lighting, numerous outlets and comfortable seating. Each Sailor checking into the Navy Inn Crew Stay will receive a stainless-steel water bottle that can be used at the many hydration stations located throughout the hotel. In addition, each room offers complimentary in-bath amenities and the NEX exclusive brand Harbor Home towels.



Over the next six years, the NEXCOM Hospitality Group will invest $773 million in recapitalization and renovation projects throughout its worldwide properties. It will also spend $314 million in new construction, which includes opening five new facilities with 866 rooms and 1,620 beds at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Virginia; Naval Station Mayport, Florida; and Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan and an additional 200 rooms at the Navy Inn Crew Stay in Falllon. The new 200-room Navy Inn at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, will be integrated with a NEX retail complex, creating a first-of-its-kind mixed-use model to align with evolving fleet needs.



“When a guest chooses to stay at a Navy Lodge, Navy Inn or Navy Inn Crew Stay, it allows us to reinvest in our infrastructure, which strengthens quality of life, asset durability and long-term readiness,” said Loman. “Nearly half of every dollar of our Navy lodging earnings go to build new facilities, refresh current locations and offer guests the amenities they deserve. Navy hotels are the preferred lodging choice for our warfighters, military travelers and their families. That performance drives real value. In 2025, We saved the U.S. Government over $185 million.”