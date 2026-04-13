Navy dedicates MQ-25 hangar to fallen test pilot

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | A permanent memorial stands outside the newly dedicated test facility for the Navy's MQ-25A Stingray unmanned aerial refueler. The hangar was officially named in honor of Lt. Cmdr. Raymond O’Hare, a naval aviator and U.S. Naval Test Pilot School alumnus. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd Frantom) see less | View Image Page

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | A permanent memorial stands outside the newly dedicated test facility for the Navy's...... read more read more

The Navy dedicated one of Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s newest facilities, an advanced test hangar intended for future testing of the MQ-25A Stingray, on April 10 in honor of a U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) alumnus who died in a training accident nearly 25 years ago.

The dedication ceremony honored Lt. Cmdr. Raymond O’Hare, a student test pilot who was killed alongside his classmate, Lt. Cmdr. Gareth Rietz, when their T-38A Talon crashed on July 11, 2000.

The event, held during the annual USNTPS alumni weekend, brought together O’Hare’s family, distinguished visitors, and members across the aviation community to unveil a permanent memorial and officially name the facility. Naval Air Systems Command Reserve Deputy Commander Rear Adm. Shawn Denihan, a classmate of O’Hare’s, presided over the ceremony.

"Dedicating this hangar is a rare honor, reserved for those like my classmate and friend, Ray O'Hare, whose character exceeded the highest standards in the Navy,” said Denihan. “It is with tremendous pride for his family that this hangar – a gateway to naval aviation’s future – makes Ray's legacy part of every mission."

The crash occurred as the two pilots were on approach to the air station. Both were members of USNTPS Class 118. In a continued effort to honor their memory, USNTPS alumni are also working to dedicate the future E-6 replacement program hangar to Rietz.

The newly dedicated hangar will be the hub for future testing of Stingray, the Navy’s first carrier-based unmanned aircraft designed for aerial refueling. Capt. Daniel Fucito, Unmanned Carrier Aviation program manager, also spoke at the event, connecting the aircraft's future to naval aviation and the legacy of pilots like O'Hare.

“Every flight where MQ-25 takes to the skies is a testament to the enduring spirit of naval aviation and the memory of those like Ray who paved the way,” said Fucito. “This hangar is a reminder of the courage and commitment that defines our test community.”

O'Hare, a 1989 graduate of Harvard University and former F-14 Radar Intercept Officer, was 33 at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife and their three children who were in attendance. The permanent memorial in the hangar's foyer will serve as a reminder of O'Hare's ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of aviation excellence.