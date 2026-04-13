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    Libya, Italy, and the United States Announce Flintlock 2026 Exercise in Libya

    Flintlock 2026 Graphic

    Courtesy Photo | Graphic of the Flintlock 2026 logo. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    04.12.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Africa Command

    Senior leaders from Libya, Italy, and the United States have issued a joint announcement confirming the start of exercise Flintlock 2026 in Libya, with the formal commencement to follow an opening ceremony in Sirte this week.

    Flintlock, U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual multinational special operations exercise, convenes forces from over 30 nations across Cote d’Ivoire and Libya. The training will feature integrated air, ground, and maritime scenarios designed to enhance the combat readiness and effectiveness of all participating nations.

    Libya’s leadership in hosting a portion of the exercise marks a historic milestone. By facilitating the training of over ten nations, Libya’s joint forces are highlighting their commitment to regional security and demonstrating the strength of military unity. Italy has played a key leadership role in planning and supporting the execution of the exercise in Libya, providing essential leadership and resources.

    Flintlock supports the continued development of a unified Libyan military, foundational to the long-term security and prosperity of North Africa. This effort underscores a broad international commitment to secure and sovereign African nations, led by their own people.

    We are proud to co-host the opening portion of this exercise for the first time in Libya, in the city of Sirte, a place that perfectly embodies how joint local and international cooperation can deter terrorist threats to the security of Libya, its partners, and the United States.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 13:17
    Story ID: 562579
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

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