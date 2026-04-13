2026 Maryland National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Concludes; Winners Announced

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier | The Maryland Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition has crowned this year’s Best Soldier and NCO. The competition concluded with Staff Sgt. Nicholas Casagrande and Spc. Matthew Zrebeic named Best Warrior in the NCO and Soldier categories, respectively, during the closing ceremony held in Reisterstown, Maryland, April 12, 2026. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a rigorous multi-day test of strength, skill and leadership bringing together the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers alongside partner-nation competitors from Estonia. Competitors are evaluated across a wide range of events that are designed to measure tactical and technical readiness and uphold the U.S. Army’s Warrior Ethos. The top two performers will advance to represent Maryland at the Region II Best Warrior Competition that will take place at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier | The Maryland Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition has crowned this year’s...... read more read more

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition has crowned this year’s Best Soldier and NCO. The competition concluded with Staff Sgt. Nicholas Casagrande and Spc. Matthew Zrebeic named Best Warrior in the NCO and Soldier categories, respectively, during the closing ceremony held in Reisterstown, Maryland, April 12, 2026.

Although Casagrande, a combat engineer assigned to the 244th Engineer Company, earned top honors in the NCO category, he will not be available to compete at the Region II Best Warrior Competition due to his recent transition from Active Duty. Sgt. 1st Class Ian Mittel, of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, will represent Maryland in his place.

Zrebeic, an intelligence analyst assigned to the 629th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, will represent Maryland in the Soldier category at the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, May 4–7, 2026.

“I am beyond excited one of our Troop Command NCOs earned the title Best Warrior,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Morehouse of the 58th Troop Command. “Every competitor dug deep and displayed why they’re the best the Maryland Army National Guard has to offer.”

“Spc. Zrebeic serves as an example that every MOS must be proficient in their soldier tasks.” said Command Sgt. Maj. Ben Davis of the 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade. “His achievement at the Best Warrior Competition should inspire all soldiers in our formation.”

Held at multiple locations across Maryland, the competition pushed competitors’ physical abilities and mental fortitude to their limits as they completed more than 13 graded events across varied terrain and throughout the day and night. Events included the Army Combat Fitness Test, Army Warrior Tasks, high-intensity interval training, tests and boards, a mystery task, stress shoot, obstacle course, gunnery skills test, Valor Run, ruck march, and day and night land navigation. Select events also incorporated Norwegian military standards, including an 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March and sharpshooter qualification.

“I’m so impressed with all the participants,” said the Maryland Army National Guard’s Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Metzger. “Each one displayed true grit and determination. This competition showcases the best of the Maryland Army National Guard—honoring our past, embodying the present and securing our future.”

Sgt. 1st Class Mittel and Spc. Zrebeic will represent Maryland at the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, next month.