2026 Maryland National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Winners

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The Maryland Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition has crowned this year’s Best Soldier and NCO. The competition concluded with Staff Sgt. Nicholas Casagrande and Spc. Matthew Zrebeic named Best Warrior in the NCO and Soldier categories, respectively, during the closing ceremony held in Reisterstown, Maryland, April 12, 2026. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a rigorous multi-day test of strength, skill and leadership bringing together the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers alongside partner-nation competitors from Estonia. Competitors are evaluated across a wide range of events that are designed to measure tactical and technical readiness and uphold the U.S. Army’s Warrior Ethos. The top two performers will advance to represent Maryland at the Region II Best Warrior Competition that will take place at Camp Dawson, West Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)