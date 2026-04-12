USAG-H reaffirms commitment to eradicating sexual assault

Photo By Spc. Damilola Awe | U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Commander Col. Kristin E. Steinbrecher, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia, left, signs the the Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month proclamation and pledge during a ceremony at the Morning Calm Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Apr. 8, 2026. Leaders and community members united in a shared commitment to combat and prevent sexual assault. This symbolic moment marks a collective pledge to foster hope, connection and life-saving resources. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Damilola Awe) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Leaders at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys solidified their dedication to eliminating sexual assault and harassment by signing a proclamation on April 8, just prior to the monthly Command Community Information Exchange, to officially recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

The event underscored this year’s theme, “Step forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.,” which garrison leadership described as a call to action for the entire community.

“This is not just a statement; it is a call to action for every Soldier, civilian, and family member,” said Col. Kristen E. Steinbrecher, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. “Behaviors that undermine trust, degrade morale, or threaten the safety and unity of our team have no place in our ranks.”

The proclamation itself formally reaffirms Camp Humphreys' "unwavering commitment to fostering an environment that is free from sexual harassment, sexual assault, retaliation, and other harmful behaviors."

Nykita L. Riley, principal lead for the 8th Army’s SHARP program, described a strategic framework for driving system-wide change built on four pillars: a call to action, prevention as the foundation, clear and confidential reporting channels, and robust support for victims.

Steinbrecher echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the active role each person must play.

“We must step forward to create an environment where every individual feels valued, protected, and empowered to report misconduct without fear,” Steinbrecher said. “We must prevent harmful behaviors by living the Army Values daily ... and we must advocate for one another by intervening when we see harm, supporting those in need, and ensuring that every victim receives the care and justice they deserve.” Riley emphasized that success hinges on shared responsibility, with Steinbrecher adding that it requires dedication and teamwork.

"Together, we will confront this blight," Steinbrecher said, "and together, we will eliminate it."

SAAPM Community Events Community members can participate in several activities throughout April to promote awareness of the support and services available: